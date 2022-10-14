Stellar weekend on tap with rain’s departure

Over an inch of rain fell in many areas on Friday which will further alleviate the summer drought.

This rain will move the needle on those areas still in drought. As I’ve mentioned before, the type of drought we are in now is more hydrological rather than agricultural.

Areas around southern New England on up into Maine benefited from copious amounts of rainfall the past 24 hours.

As the cold front, which was the catalyst for all the showers, continues to move out to sea clearing will take place and set us up for a stellar weekend.

The foliage has come on strong in the past few days and although some of it was knocked down from the wind and rain there’s still plenty of brilliant color. Even the main highways such as Route 2, Route 111, and even Route 128 as well as the Mass. Pike all are surrounded by various shades of reds yellows and oranges.

The lack of summer rainfall did lead to more tree stress and is one of the reasons why the color seems to be progressing faster than it did a year ago. This is also leading to a more fleeting bursts of color, but what color is present is absolutely stunning and some are saying it’s the best they’ve seen in years.

Whether it’s foliage-viewing field games or apple picking there will be plenty of sunshine all weekend. Temperatures are going to be a little above average getting into the mid-to-upper 60s both days with relatively light wind.

Temperatures will near 70 on Saturday afternoon and be a few degrees cooler Sunday with sunny skies. NOAA

If you’re in an area with darker sky at night check out Mars, which is going to be very close to the moon. You’ll likely notice there is a red tinge to the planet, thus its nickname.

You will want to look at the southern sky in the morning while it is still dark to get your best view — the moon is a big guidepost to help.

Look for Mars in the southern sky this weekend close to the Moon. EarthSky.org

Another weather system brings rain and eventually cooler temperatures next week. There is however not prolonged early cold on the horizon.