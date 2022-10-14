Sudbury man dies after being struck by vehicle in Acton

A 44-year-old Sudbury man died after he was struck by a vehicle driven by a teenager in Acton on Thursday night, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
Kevin Shaw was hit by a Subaru wagon while he was walking on Great Road in the area of Brook Street at about 6:33 p.m., the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.
Police arrived at the crash scene to find Shaw suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the statement. He was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, where he later died.
The 17-year-old driver, who was traveling alone, stayed at the scene, the statement said. No charges have been filed.
The crash is under investigation, the statement said.
