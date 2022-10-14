Teachers in Haverhill, Malden rally this weekend amid heated contract negotiations

MTA said it hoped for a resolution, but regardless of the outcome, would join its local associations in support: Teachers in Haverhill will rally at 1 p.m. Saturday outside Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St, and teachers in Malden will rally at 4 p.m. Saturday outside Malden City Hall, 215 Pleasant St.

Educators in the two districts “are in the middle of major contract battles that are coming to a head,” the Massachusetts Teachers Association said on its website, and at least in one district, administrators worry the teachers soon will strike.

The Malden Education Association returned to the school year without a contract. According to its Facebook page, the educators are seeking competitive teacher salaries, “living wages” for education support professionals, and smaller class sizes, among other things.

“Unfortunately, after months of negotiations, the School Committee has failed to respond to the vast majority of MEA proposals, some of which they’ve had since June to consider, or they’ve rejected them outright despite the obvious benefit to students and educators,” the group said in an online petition.

Haverhill school leaders this week posted a note on the district’s website warning families that educators there could go on strike and on Thursday, the Haverhill School Committee filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board.

“We have been made aware of a possible strike in the coming weeks by teachers and employees represented by the Haverhill Education Association (HEA) ... These types of actions disrupt and interrupt our primary purpose, which is the care and education of the students in our schools,” the letter posted to the district website Thursday said. “We are well aware of the impact that school closures have had on our students over the past several years, and will do everything in our power to avoid further disruptions in learning.”

In a statement posted on the Haverhill Education Association Facebook page Thursday night, union members said the school committee has not engaged in critical conversations, including proposals on racial justice and addressing health and safety conditions of school buildings.

“Our contract proposals go well beyond adequate pay to retain and attract the best possible educators for our district,” the union said in the statement. “The HEA has nothing to hide. We have fought to maintain open bargaining sessions, which are available to view online. The HEA is demanding a fair contract that supports the needs of students, treats educators fairly and is in the best interest of our community.”

The Haverhill School Committee’s complaint to the labor board says district leaders suspect the union will vote Friday to begin striking Monday. The district urged the Department of Labor to immediately investigate whether teachers will strike.

“lf the DLR does not hear the matter before the strike vote occurs, there will be no time for the Committee to present evidence to the DLR, obtain an order, and enforce that order to prevent the Union’s contemplated work stoppage,” the complaint notes.

Public employees, including teachers, are barred from striking under state law, and can be fined for such actions. In May, nine campuses in the Brookline public school system were shuttered and hundreds of educators picketed after negotiations with the School Committee failed to reach a deal on a new contract.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.