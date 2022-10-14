fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tractor trailer gets stuck after trying to enter Terminal B curb area at Logan Airport

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated October 14, 2022, 1 hour ago

A tractor trailer that was “too tall” got stuck as it attempted to enter the terminal B curb area at Logan International Airport on Friday evening, MassPort said.

The incident was reported to the Massachusetts Port Authority at about 7:20 p.m., Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for MassPort, said in an e-mail.

“There are multiple signs that alert drivers to the heights in those areas,” Mehigan said. “We are rerouting traffic through Terminal A until we can remove the vehicle.”

Photos posted online show a truck wedged beneath a concrete overhang that bears a sign warning that the clearance is 11 feet, 10 inches.

No further information was immediately available.

