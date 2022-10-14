fb-pixel Skip to main content

Truck crash on Storrow Drive closes eastbound lanes

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 14, 2022, 1 hour ago

The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive are expected to remain closed until at least 9 a.m. Friday after a truck crashed and spilled the vehicle’s contents on to the roadway, officials said.

The vehicle has been removed from the scene near the Boston University bridge, but clean-up of the roadway will continue ., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

This a developing story.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video