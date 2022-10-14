Truck crash on Storrow Drive closes eastbound lanes

The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive are expected to remain closed until at least 9 a.m. Friday after a truck crashed and spilled the vehicle’s contents on to the roadway, officials said.
The vehicle has been removed from the scene near the Boston University bridge, but clean-up of the roadway will continue ., according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Tractor trailer roll over crash in #Boston on Storrow Drive at the BU Bridge. Storrow Dr EB is currently closed for cleanup. Expect delays.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 14, 2022
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
This a developing story.
