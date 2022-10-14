Watch live: Debate over Question 1 on November ballot

Question 1, the so-called millionaires tax question, would levy an additional tax on income above $1 million. Specifically, the question asks voters whether they approve an additional 4 percent tax on annual taxable income in excess of $1 million, to be used for public education and transportation.
The debate on Friday, hosted by WBUR in partnership with WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe, will be between supporter of the ballot question Andrew Farnitano, a public affairs and communications consultant at Crawford Strategies, and opponent Dan Cence, a spokesman for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment.
