‘We don’t have answers’: Neighborhood reels after fatal attacks

“We don’t have answers as to why this tragedy occurred,” Chief Estella Patterson of the Raleigh Police Department told reporters Friday morning.

But the day before, authorities said, an armed 15-year-old boy set off on a rampage through the neighborhood, fatally shooting five people and leaving a normally calm neighborhood grappling with the aftermath of devastating violence, as investigators tried to piece together a motive for the attacks.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The crime scene in Raleigh on Friday stretched over a span of 2 miles, through streets of tidy duplexes, ending on a greenway usually packed during the day with people taking their dogs for a stroll.

The suspected gunman, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities, was taken into custody after what officials described as a long and tense standoff. Officials said he was in a hospital in critical condition Friday, but it was unclear how and when he had been injured.

The dead include a city police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot Thursday afternoon, Patterson said. Some of the other victims were out for an evening walk, including Mary Marshall, 34, who was with her dog, Scruff. Authorities have identified the other victims as Nicole Conners, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Thompson, 16.

“There are several families in our community waking up this morning without their loved ones,” Raleigh’s mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin, said during the news conference Friday morning.

Two other people were wounded in the shootings, Patterson said: a 59-year-old woman who was in critical condition and a police officer who was treated at a hospital and released.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the victims knew the assailant, and the police chief did not provide any details about what kind of gun was used.

The shooting occurred in the Hedingham neighborhood in the northeast of Raleigh, where homes and golf courses sit near the Neuse River Greenway, a bike and walking trail that winds through wetlands and pine groves.

When police arrived late Thursday afternoon, they discovered the bodies of two victims on a street lined with tidy duplex homes, then found others scattered in the neighborhood and on the nearby trail, authorities said.

The attacks prompted officials to implore residents to stay in their homes or away from the neighborhood as officers began a search. Eventually, police said that the suspect had been contained, and by 9:37 p.m., he had been taken into custody.

“It was a long standoff, a long situation,” Patterson said.

The burst of violence has plunged Raleigh into a familiar agony, as the latest American community forced to grapple with the aftermath of a mass shooting.

“I saw the faces of Raleigh police officers last night, and their pain was evident, and I know that is happening all over the city,” Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina said Friday. “Today, we’re sad, we’re angry, and we want to know the answers to all the questions. Those questions will be answered — some today and more over time.”

Even as investigators were still searching to understand the motivation for the attack and how it unfolded, Cooper said it was already clear that elected officials needed to do more to address the scourge of gun violence.

“We all know the core truth: No neighborhood, no parent, no children, no grandparent — no one — should feel this fear in their communities. No one,” Cooper, a Democrat, said during the news conference. “As policymakers, we cannot and will not turn away from what has happened here. We must be resolved to make changes and to succeed.”

In the neighborhood where the shooting took place, residents were reeling, overwhelmed by the chaos and confusion that had been unleashed by the attack, as well as by the horror of such violence hitting so close to home.

“I can’t believe this is happening in my neighborhood,” Cheryl St. James, a nurse, said late Thursday as she inched her car through traffic caused by a crush of police and emergency vehicles. “It’s scary.”

On Eagle Trace Drive, about a mile and a half from where the shooting occurred, sirens could be heard Thursday night wailing in the distance as cars inched forward and police vehicles with flashing lights nosed through.

Ethan Garner, a project manager who has lived in the area for three years, said that he had left to get something to eat in the early evening. Hours later, he was sitting in his car, watching television on his phone as police officers attended to the crime scene.

“I leave my doors unlocked,” he said. “Yeah, I have cameras, but I never worry about anything like that. Nothing’s ever happened.”