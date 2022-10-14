fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

For election deniers, it’s a no-lose proposition

Updated October 14, 2022, 1 hour ago
Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8.Bridget Bennett/NYT

So many election deniers are running for office (“Many on ballots deny ‘20 results,” Page A2, Oct. 7). If they don’t believe in fair elections, why should we believe that any election that they win was fair? Their hero, Donald Trump, says, “I don’t believe we’ll ever have a fair election again. I don’t believe it.”

Of course we know what they’ll say: If they win, the election was fair, or they overcame any unfairness, but any loss was because the election was unfair. Heads they win, tails we lose.

Steven Brooks

Whitman

