Trump’s role in Jan. 6 attack grows ever clearer

“He must be held accountable,” Thompson added at the conclusion of the committee’s ninth hearing into the origins and the aftermath of that insurrection. “He is required to answer for his actions.”

So intoned Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House committee assigned to investigate the attack on the US Capitol that came perilously close to upending this democracy.

And so the committee voted unanimously to subpoena the former president — a move that may or may not end with Trump’s actual appearance. But for nearly two and a half hours prior to that vote, committee members attempted with powerful new video footage and Secret Service emails to lay out the case for Trump’s complicity in the insurrection aimed at upending for the first time in American history the peaceful transition of power.

Advertisement

From the days even before the election itself, when the Big Lie of election denial was hatched inside the Trump camp, to Jan. 6 itself when the president spent more than four hours watching TV coverage as rioters attacked the Capitol and endangered the life of the vice president, the committee once again connected the dots of this assault on democracy. When they did, those dots lead inexorably to one person — the man at the dark heart of this conspiracy.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“There is no defense that Donald Trump was duped or irrational,” Representative Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, said in her opening remarks.

Instead, the committee presented in detail the sorry tale of how this major manipulator of public opinion sold the snake oil of his fraudulent election “victory” to tens of thousands of supporters, urging them to take their cause to the streets of Washington, D.C., and ultimately to the halls of Congress.

Advertisement

The committee presented evidence that:

▪ The plan to convince voters Trump had won reelection was mentioned in a memo as early as Oct. 31.

▪ Political operative Roger Stone maintained contact with both the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, members of which have already been indicted by the Justice Department on charges of seditious conspiracy.

▪ The Secret Service, White House staff, and Trump himself knew well ahead of time that many of those intending to come to the Capitol on Jan. 6 were armed and were planning an assault on the Capitol. (As early as Dec. 30, 2020, social media messages such as “Gallows don’t require electricity,” and “Our ‘lawmakers’ in Congress can leave one of two ways: 1. in a bodybag. 2. after rightfully certifying Trump the winner,” were shared with chief of staff Mark Meadows.)

▪ On the day of Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, the Secret Service knew that many of those outside the rally site but within view of it were armed.

And few moments were quite as poignant — and terrifying — as the video released in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders were in their secure location pleading on their phones with the governors of neighboring states to send in National Guard troops, while the president did nothing.

In what seemed a fitting coda to both that dreadful day and to the end of this particular hearing, if not necessarily the committee’s work, Representative Jamie Raskin recalled one of Trump’s tweets that day, which he noted was “not to deplore the violence but to excuse and glorify it.”

Advertisement

“Remember this day forever,” Trump tweeted.

And Americans should. It should be that moment that makes us all, as Cheney put it, “Consider whether” this democracy “can survive for another 250 years.”

The committee surely has changed a few minds — at least among those who can be persuaded. Today, however, the midterm elections loom large — ballots in many parts of the country still list candidates who seek advantage by promoting the Big Lie of election denial.

The committee’s work is not yet done. The job ahead includes criminal referrals — of those who lied to the committee, who withheld evidence, and those who attempted to intimidate witnesses. It also includes making recommendations on legislation to prevent this kind of assault on democracy from happening again. A new and improved electoral count law aimed at clarifying the role of the vice president in certifying election results has already passed the House and awaits approval in the Senate.

Trump, of course, is under investigation on multiple fronts, including Justice Department probes of those classified White House documents found at Mar-a-Lago and his role in the Jan. 6 attack. But Trumpism is far from dead — and therein lies the continuing danger to the Republic.

The Jan. 6 committee has done a noble job pointing out that danger. The task ahead is preventing the next assault on democracy before it happens.

Advertisement

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.