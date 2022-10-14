With threats of nuclear weapons and warnings of ‘Armageddon,’ lessons from the Cuban Missile Crisis

Suddenly, nuclear weapons were moving around the country with extraordinary speed. On the night of Oct. 22, 1962, a fleet of B-47 Stratojet bombers, loaded with bombs, was ordered to Logan from Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire. The bomber pilots were not trained to land in the middle of a busy civilian airport, and one pilot narrowly averted an accident after some confusion caused by the bright city lights. Even after landing, the heavy planes had to be towed away because they carved deep ruts into the tarmac. Mercifully, the bombs were intact.

Sixty years ago, Boston was in extraordinary peril without even knowing it. A week into the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Strategic Air Command went to DEFCON-3, an emergency designation that required the Air Force to be ready to mobilize in 15 minutes. Military planes were scrambled around the country for maximum readiness. That meant many aircraft needed to be rerouted to unfamiliar airports.

Advertisement

From October 1962, a Cuban Army anti-aircraft battery, enacted during the Cuban Missile Crisis between the former Soviet Union, Cuba, and the United States. REUTERS

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

That detail is one of many to have emerged in recent years, as once-secret documents have become available. But in recent days, an eerie feeling of déjà vu has settled in. Memories of that distant October are becoming sharp again, especially with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent threat to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

In a sharp rebuke, President Biden used the A-word — Armageddon — and specifically cited the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The crisis has fascinated Americans ever since it was resolved, peacefully, after 13 stomach-churning days of nuclear brinksmanship. While the world held its breath, a young president, John F. Kennedy, stood up to a Soviet premier, Nikita Khrushchev, and persuaded him to remove the nuclear missiles he had recklessly placed in Cuba.

But there are overlooked subtleties that are important to remember as we enter a new season of nuclear anxiety.

Advertisement

A US administration official showed aerial views of one of the Cuban medium-range missile bases, taken in October 1962, to the members of the United Nations Security Council. -/AFP via Getty Images

If anything, the Cuban Missile Crisis has become even scarier in recent years, thanks to a steady drip of revelations from Russian and Cuban archives, and books that have updated earlier accounts, including “Nuclear Folly” by Harvard scholar Serhii Plokhy and “One Minute to Midnight” by former Washington Post reporter Michael Dobbs.

Their research forces genuine amazement that the world survived a moment in which events were perilously close to spinning out of control. Incredibly, it could take as long as 12 hours for a dispatch to travel between Moscow and Washington. In the Kremlin as well as the White House, hard-liners were eager to go to war and resented the olive branches that Khrushchev and Kennedy were desperately extending to each other while trying to appear firm.

It is still possible to hear how dangerous Kennedy’s military advisers were, as they accused him of appeasement and talked behind his back, without knowing that he had a taping system installed (I edited a book of these recordings in 2012). The worst of them, Air Force General Curtis LeMay, ran with George Wallace on a segregationist ticket in 1968.

Just as dangerous, neither commander-in-chief was entirely in control. A U-2 pilot flying near the North Pole accidentally flew into Soviet airspace, nearly triggering a decision to retaliate. Another US pilot was shot down by Soviet forces and killed over Cuba, without authorization from Moscow. American generals kept urging invasion, while ignorant of the fact that the Russians had more than 150 tactical nuclear weapons ready to use on the beaches. Sixty years later, we can say a small prayer that Kennedy and Khrushchev prevailed — not over each other, but over their own systems, built to go to war on short notice.

Advertisement

In October 1962, the body of Major Rudolf Anderson Jr. is returned to the United States. General Jack J. Catton (left) salutes as the U-2 pilot, shot down over Cuba, is placed aboard an Air Force jet for transport to Washington, D.C.

Tactical weapons are in the news again, thanks to Putin’s reckless remarks. We are still far from DEFCON-3, but it has been surreal to realize how quickly an intemperate Russian leader can charge through all the tripwires again, forcing us to think the unthinkable.

Perhaps the Cuban Missile Crisis can help us in what are sure to be trying days ahead. A few lessons remain relevant:

Morality matters. Khrushchev could not escape the fact that he had caused the crisis, and he made the situation worse by lying about it. Kennedy was able to win global support by restating these facts, and soon many neutral nations swung over to the American side.

Creativity works. Kennedy introduced flexible new arrangements as he dealt with the crisis. Frustrated by a cumbersome bureaucracy, he convened a group of top advisers (called “ExComm”), who met round the clock in different places. Robert Kennedy was a whirlwind of activity, finding ways to get personal messages from his brother to Khrushchev, through well-placed Russian contacts.

Allies help. Throughout the crisis, friends around the world rallied around the United States — not just NATO, but the Organization of American States, which unanimously condemned the missiles. Even the imperious president of France, Charles de Gaulle, voiced overwhelming support. That, along with deafening silence from Russia’s friends, weakened Khrushchev’s position.

Advertisement

History informs. Kennedy’s distrust of his generals grew after reading Barbara Tuchman’s classic, “The Guns of August,” which probed a series of blunders that led to World World I. Similarly, Khrushchev had seen the carnage of World War II, and in Ukraine specifically. That helped persuade him to withdraw the missiles.

Patience is a virtue. Kennedy and Khrushchev began the crisis as antagonists, but they made meaningful concessions to each other, including, crucially, allowing more time to sift the facts.

Similarly, time has brought deeper understanding for historians. In the short run, the near-escape produced miraculous dividends. Not only did the United States and Soviet Union avoid war in 1962, but the peace empowered Kennedy and Khrushchev to negotiate a nuclear test ban in 1963, which set a precedent for decades of arms control.

But a darker point can also be argued. Cuba was destabilizing in ways that took longer to understand. Khrushchev was removed from power in October 1964, partly as a result of his concessions to Kennedy, and Russian arms production immediately increased.

Soviet missiles were withdrawn from Cuba in November 1962. A US Navy patrol plane hovered overhead as the destroyer USS Barry escorted the Soviet freighter Anesov with a presumed cargo of outbound canvas-covered missiles on its deck. AP Photo

Kennedy, of course, did not live that long. In his absence, there were few restraints on a military leadership that felt cheated by his failure to invade Cuba and were all too ready to seize the next opportunity when it presented itself in Vietnam, in August 1964.

Advertisement

There are other reasons to remain fearful in the weeks ahead. Geography favored the United States in a conflict so close to our shores; the situation is roughly reversed now. Kennedy enjoyed overwhelming domestic support as he negotiated in 1962, a luxury that is unimaginable in today’s toxic political environment. Putin, unlike Khrushchev, has never seen a war up close, which may mean that he lacks Khrushchev’s restraint before the prospect of a nuclear exchange. Since Aug. 2, 2019, when the Trump administration withdrew from a treaty restricting intermediate-range nuclear weapons, the world has been more dangerous, and we continue to live with the consequences of Donald Trump’s contempt for treaties and alliances.

But fear can be healthy, as events proved in Cuba 60 years ago. And if history teaches us anything, it is that Russians and Americans had a great deal in common as they faced the same prospect of a nuclear war in 1962.

Ted Widmer is a lecturer at the Macaulay Honors College of the City University of New York and editor of “Listening In: The Secret White House Recordings of John F. Kennedy.”