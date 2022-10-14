Bill Belichick has some historic NFL ties (and hats), and other thoughts

Bill Belichick has a chance to make history in Cleveland. A victory over the Browns will tie Belichick with George Halas as the NFL’s second-winningest coach (324 victories; Don Shula is first with 347).

▪ Is it time for the Hoodie to bring back the fedora?

In 2010, when Belichick was readying to tie legendary Paul Brown on the all-time list, he wore a “Mad Men” lid to Heinz Field as an homage to Brown. In 2018, traveling to Minneapolis for his eighth Super Bowl as a head coach, Belichick wore a Brown/Halas fedora, telling reporters that the hat had belonged to his dad, coach Steve Belichick.

Brown and Halas are the two coaches Belichick honors most, and he interacted with both while growing up.

Before the start of the 2022 season, I asked Belichick about respecting coaches who came before him, particularly Brown and Halas.

“Paul Brown and my dad were good friends,” said the coach. “Every year we went to their [Browns] training camp at Hiram College [Ohio], which is where my mom and dad met. When Paul Brown went to the Bengals, we would go to training camp in Wilmington College [Ohio] with my godfather Bill Edwards [Steve Belichick’s college coach], who was also good friends with Coach Brown.”

And Halas?

“My dad was good friends with Chuck Mather, Halas’s defensive coordinator,” said Belichick. “We would go visit Chuck Mather and Bill Wade [Halas’s quarterback when the Bears won the 1963 championship]. Bill Wade played for my dad at Vanderbilt. We were Cleveland fans because of Paul Brown, but we were Bears fans through Wade and Chuck Mather, and we met Halas through Wade.”

Real or imagined, Papa Bear Halas, who coached in the NFL for 40 seasons, enjoyed the Red Auerbach reputation of a guy who would do anything to get an edge. Vince Lombardi is said to have had his players switch uniform jerseys during practice because he feared Halas spied on Green Bay workouts. Chicago folklore holds that Halas had a trained dog ready to run onto Wrigley Field if the Bears needed an extra timeout.

Sound like anybody we know?

“I have respect for all the coaches who came before me, especially Paul Brown and Halas,” said Belichick. “Those two — you’ve hit the two right there.”

Belichick passed Brown on the all-time wins list 12 years go. Sunday he can catch Halas.

▪ Quiz (from “Stat Masterson,” a.k.a. Alex Speier): Yordan Alvarez beat the Mariners in Game 1 with a three-run walkoff homer while the Astros were trailing by two. Name the other three MLB postseason instances in which a batter hit a walkoff while his team was trailing (answer below).

▪ After referee Jerome Boger’s preposterous roughing-the-passer call on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett (called in the ongoing spirit of the NFL’s edict that thou must not touch Tom Brady), former Patriots personnel director Scott Pioli tweeted, “I’ve seen a lot of NFL football in my life, but someone is going to have to explain this roughing the passer call in the Falcons/Buccaneers game. I’m not sure I’ve seen anything quite like this.”

Easy explanation: The league has decided that it’s not tackle football if Brady is involved. The issue isn’t over-protection of the quarterback position in the wake of the Tua Tagovailoa fiasco; the issue is you can’t touch Tom Brady.

▪ Back in the 1980s, Zip Rzeppa was a local (Channel 7) sports anchor who famously broke an egg on his face (on air) after an incorrect Super Bowl prediction. After leaving Boston, Zip went on to more greatness in the St. Louis market. Close your eyes and try to imagine Zip Rzeppa on Bailey Zappe. Zip on Zappe. Epic.

▪ Brian Daboll, who won five Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, is all the rage with the 4-1 New York Football Giants.

▪ Is Dumpster Diving Chaim Bloom simply trolling us? Sometimes I wonder.

Bloom never misses when there’s a chance to acquire a released or waived player with horrible numbers. He did it twice in three days last week, bagging catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins Tuesday, then scoring again Thursday with reliever Jake Reed, who was waived by the Orioles.

Hamilton went 1 for 18 with 14 strikeouts in 22 games for the Twins last year. Reed owns a 5.74 career ERA in 28 big league games with six different organizations.

Your Boston Red Sox, ladies and gents.

▪ Phillies president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski is making a nice playoff run and must be laughing at Sox owners who sacked him in the summer of 2019, less than a year after he won the World Series for them.

▪ The Dodgers play with a lot of pressure in October. This year, they became the first MLB team to win at least 106 games in three consecutive (full) seasons. They enjoyed a recent stretch of 636 wins over 1,000 games, which had never been done before. They’ve won the NL West in nine of the last 10 seasons, but they have only one World Series championship during the stretch, and that came in the 60-game pandemic season of 2020. LA outscored opponents by 334 runs this season, best since the 1939 Yankees.

▪ Cleveland’s playoff Guardians used 17 rookies in 2022. Terry Francona’s team is the youngest in baseball. The walkup music for right fielder Oscar Gonzalez (he hit the 15th-inning walkoff vs. Tampa Bay to thrust Cleveland into the ALDS) is the theme to “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

Oscar Gonzalez's extra-inning homer ended the series against the Rays. Phil Long/Associated Press

▪ Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, who played their final games last Saturday night in the wild-card playoff loss to the Phillies, were the last two big leaguers who played in the 2004 World Series when the Red Sox ended the Curse of the Bambino.

▪ I’m going to miss Mr. and Mrs. Met playing trumpets when Edwin Diaz enters from the bullpen. The once-promising Mets-Yankees “Subway Series” turned into something more like our Orange Line shutdown.

▪ When nerds make the Hall of Fame case for Craig Kimbrel in future years, try to remember that he pitched himself out of his job with the 2108 world champion Red Sox and again with this year’s 111-win Dodgers (Kimbrel was not on the LA roster for the NLDS).

▪ Tyler Kepner of the New York Times is the best baseball writer in America. His latest book, “The Greatest Stage — A History of the World Series,” is on sale now.

Think you know everything about Bill Buckner and the 1986 World Series? Think again. Kepner’s research led him to Yankees fan Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” fame. In 2011, when Buckner had made his peace with the infamous error, he played himself in a hilarious “Curb” episode (“Mr. Softee”) and wound up being a hero, catching an infant tossed from a burning building.

“I loved the idea,” David told Kepner. “I always had something in my heart for Buckner. I felt sorry for him, to tell you the truth.”

In appreciation of Buckner’s participation, David agreed to cast Buckner’s daughter, Brittany, as a flight attendant in another “Curb” episode (”The Hero,” Season 8, Episode 6).

David told Kepner that he watched Red Sox-Mets Game 6 at Kenny Kramer’s apartment (yes, the real “Kramer”). Clearly, you need to read Kepner’s book.

▪ I received a swarm of emails regarding the odd habit of associating athletes’ uniform numbers with a microwave countdown to 00:00. Many were upset that I associated No. 33 with Eddie Murray instead of Larry Bird. This was not a ranking.

One reader wrote, “I plug in the athlete’s number first. When I re-heat my oatmeal in the morning, I go with Reggie Lewis (35 seconds). When I want my coffee a little bit hotter, I go with Derek Sanderson (16) or Jim Rice (14). Much hotter is Reggie Jackson (44). Melting butter just a little bit is Ted Williams (9).”

Another reader wrote, “I do this when pumping gas. If I don’t hit a flat dollar number, I automatically go to 32, 33 or 34. McHale, Bird, Papi.”

▪ Open Date is listed as a 10½-point favorite over Boston College Saturday.

▪ RIP Lucious Jackson, who died at the age of 80 in Houston Wednesday. Luke Jackson won Olympic gold in 1964, but was best known in Boston as part of the Philadelphia 76ers fearsome frontcourt with Wilt Chamberlain and Chet Walker. Those guys ended Bill Russell’s string of eight consecutive NBA championships in 1967.

▪ Quiz answer: Joe Carter, 1993 Blue Jays, World Series Game 6; Kirk Gibson, 1988 Dodgers, World Series Game 1; Lenny Dykstra, 1986 Mets, NLCS Game 3.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.