Browns QB Jacoby Brissett, a former Patriot, has come full circle to face his old team

Six years ago, Brissett was the rookie third-string quarterback for the Patriots, getting his first start a lot sooner than he expected. He subbed in for Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo on a Thursday night against the Texans and led the Patriots to a 27-0 win.

“Seeing their third guy end up playing some games and winning, it brought back a couple of memories, for sure,” Brissett said.

Patriots rookie third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe picked up his first NFL win last week, 29-0, over the Lions. It gave Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett flashbacks.

Now Brissett gets to face his old team Sunday when the Patriots visit the Browns.

“A lot of good memories,” Brissett said. “Obviously, great coaches, good players, good vets and good guys who understand the system that they have been running for a while. A really good team.”

Brissett’s football journey has been a roller coaster since that fairy tale win over the Texans:

▪ Traded to the Colts after just one year with the Patriots.

▪ Surprisingly started 15 games in 2017 when Andrew Luck had a mysterious injury.

▪ Surprisingly started 15 games again in 2019 when Luck abruptly retired in August.

▪ Filling in as the Browns’ starter as Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Brissett has the Browns at 2-3 and with the NFL’s No. 6 offense (26.6 points per game) entering Sunday’s reunion in Cleveland.

“Just to see him having some success, getting another opportunity to lead a football team, it’s been cool to see,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who remains friends with Brissett. “Start off his career as a rookie here — Tom gets suspended, Jimmy gets hurt, and next thing you know it’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ and it’s short week and you’re a starting quarterback. And I think ever since then he’s just been preparing for whatever opportunity presents itself.”

Of the quarterbacks the Patriots regret letting get away, it’s probably fair to say Brissett ranks lower than Brady and Garoppolo.

Brissett has a record of 16-26. A third-round pick in 2016, Brissett developed into a solid pro but never quite to the level of a full-time starter. The Patriots traded him to the Colts for receiver Phillip Dorsett, and Brissett is on his fourth team in seven NFL seasons.

Brissett said this past week that he was shocked at being traded by the Patriots, but it has long passed.

“Unless you ask for a trade, I don’t think anybody is happy that you are traded,” he said with a laugh. “I definitely was disappointed, but I moved past that so long ago in my life.”

The Patriots will see on Sunday a quarterback that would have been a great fit in Foxborough as a long-term backup.

“A hard worker, man,” McCourty said of Brissett. “He hung on to every word. Tough. He does a great job of not getting sacked, breaking tackles, being elusive, and then within that he’s still looking downfield.”

The Patriots must not have loved Brissett to trade him after just one season for a No. 4 wide receiver. But it’s also possible the trade was simply need-based — the Patriots were short on receivers after Julian Edelman tore his ACL, and they didn’t need a third quarterback at the end of training camp in 2017 because they had Brady and Garoppolo. Brissett’s trade came at the end of August, about two months before Brady went to Robert Kraft, per ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, and demanded more loyalty from the organization — i.e. to trade away Garoppolo.

Had Bill Belichick known that he was going to have to trade Garoppolo two months later, perhaps he would have kept Brissett as Brady’s backup. Brissett was widely respected in the Patriots’ locker room for his work ethic and demeanor. And he was under contract for three more seasons at a bargain rate.

Instead, the Patriots traded Brissett, then Garoppolo, and were forced to scramble and acquire Brian Hoyer. That led to a revolving door at quarterback over the last three years that has included Jarrett Stidham, Cam Newton, and now Mac Jones and Zappe.

Sunday’s game will be Brissett’s first start against the Patriots.

“He looks about the same,” Belichick said. “He’s a big kid with a strong arm. He’s tough and he’s smart. He does a good job with the system that they’re running. He does a good job with it and doesn’t turn the ball over.”

Brissett’s numbers are modest. He has five touchdown passes and three interceptions through five games. He ranks 19th among quarterbacks with an 85.4 passer rating, and 21st at 212 passing yards per game.

Brissett also has shown a knack for throwing ill-timed interceptions. The Browns’ three losses have been by 1 point to the Jets, 3 points to the Falcons, and 2 points to the Chargers, and Brissett threw a late-fourth-quarter interception in all three.

But Brissett is logging career highs in completion percentage (64) and yards per game, and the Browns are pleased with his play.

“The two-minute interceptions, you are going to have those because you are trying to push the ball down the field into tight windows,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “Everything has been really good. I want to make sure he understands that we are very happy with his play. He is playing extremely well for us right now. If we just eliminate one play or really three plays in those games, it is a different ballgame.”

Just as importantly, they are pleased with the leadership Brissett is providing while they wait for Watson to return.

“I have a lot of faith in Jacoby,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Just the makeup that Jacoby has, the things he has seen and the things he has been through, I have no doubt in my mind that he will be ready to go on Sunday.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.