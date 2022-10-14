Cross-country: Talented junior Madelyn Germain setting the standard — and the pace — for the Norfolk Aggie girls’ team

The praise isn’t just for Germain’s natural talent. Sure, the junior finished second at the Division 3 All-State meet last November, posted the fifth-fastest girls’ time of the day (18:16), and was the Globe’s Division 3 Runner of the Year. But to Coogan and the rest of the team, Germain is also a uniquely special worker who, with just one season available to compete, continually outkicks year-round track athletes.

Norfolk County Agricultural has an enrollment of approximately 600 students on the school’s Walpole campus. There are 10 runners on the girls’ cross-country team. Coach Kiera Coogan says a runner like Madelyn Germain comes through the program “once in a lifetime.”

“She’s talent. She’s great. She’s humility. She’s kindness. She’s sportsmanship,” Coogan said. “I guess that’s what I mean by a once-in-a-lifetime athlete — more than just the numbers. She is truly just gifted and wonderful.”

Norfolk Aggie has no winter or spring track teams. While most of the state’s best are shifting gears, harnessing other distances and sharpening iron against their competitors, Germain is on her own course. In the winter season, she plays basketball for Norfolk Aggie, and runs on the treadmill when she gets a spare moment. In the spring, she’s out jogging with her mom, Cindy, near their home an hour away in Uxbridge.

Germain pours over nutrition resources and workout plans, and has incorporated more strength training into her routine. She receives support from her mom, dad (John), and older sister (Amelia), as well as her coach and teammates, but she is the driver of her own success.

“I’m very determined, and I put a lot of work into what I do, and I enjoy it,” Germain said. “I don’t like to give up.”

Running cross-country in college has been a dream for Germain since middle school. She has started to reach out to coaches, but some have wanted to see her log times on the track. This spring, Germain hopes to enter invitational races as an individual since she’s not eligible to suit up for another school.

But for this season, she’s focused on bringing attention to the Rams. Germain writes a cross-country recap for the school newspaper and has assumed junior captain duties on the team. Coogan says that whenever Germain finishes a race, she almost immediately spins around to cheer for teammates as they cross the line.

“She’s just honestly a very kind and driven person,” senior captain Jackie O’Farrell said. “It’s cool getting to see her kind of take the spotlight, too, and be a leader, and encourage all the girls. She really does have a talent for it.”

Germain’s practice workouts often differ from her teammates due to her talent level. Coogan, in her fourth season, wants to challenge her top standout without making her feel isolated from the team.

“Obviously, she’s super diligent, incredibly disciplined within herself, and she puts a lot of pressure on herself,” Coogan said. “So I want to make sure she doesn’t lose sight of the true enjoyment of running, because it’s something she definitely gets a lot of enjoyment out of in general, outside of a sport. I think it brings her a lot of peace and happiness.”

This fall, Germain placed 14th in the Ocean State Invitational 5K (19:35), sixth-best among Massachusetts runners, and was second at the Ted Dutkiewicz Invitational (18:47). Unlike those in the packs around her, Germain had not competed in any high school race since All-States. Her work ethic is reaping rewards again this season.

“Outside of cross-country, I guess it’s kind of always been on me, and my parents, to train and that sort of thing,” she said. “So I guess placing well or doing well — I don’t know how it is for other runners, but I definitely can say that I feel proud of myself, because I know that I put the work in and I tried really hard to get there.”

Setting the pace

▪ In a loaded Dual County League boys’ field, don’t sleep on 14th-ranked Boston Latin. The Wolfpack are 4-1 in conference so far with one loss against No. 10 Newton South, and captured second place as a team in the boys’ varsity B race at the Bay State Invitational last Saturday.

Dennis Satchek leads a balanced top pack that might not put one runner near the very front, but has the depth to succeed as a team.

“My guys really haven’t done any speed work yet,” said coach Chris Blondin. “So I think when the postseason comes around, they should see a nice little drop.

Boston Latin lost most of its winter track season after entering a COVID pause. That hiatus presented an extra obstacle for the program, but the runners have bounced back.

“[They] really had to come together and bond just to get through a lot of things that are totally out of their control,” Blondin said.

▪ It’s another jam-packed weekend for invitational races. The 11th Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational is a two-day event that began Friday at the Barnstable Fairgrounds. The unique evening races, with Christmas lights stretching for miles along the course, draw some of the best teams from the state and larger New England region.

The Small/Medium Schools boys’ and girls’ 5K races will be Saturday beginning at 5:15 p.m. The top-ranked Holliston girls used this meet as a statement performance last year and figure to back it up again. Sixth-ranked Burlington should be near the top of the leaderboard on the boys’ side.

▪ The Catholic Memorial Invite also kicks off Saturday at Franklin Park. Boys’ and girls’ races begin at 9:30 a.m. No. 4 Cambridge, No. 9 Needham, and No. 10 Bishop Feehan represent the girls’ frontrunners. No. 2 St. John’s Prep, No. 5 Lowell, and No. 7 North Andover are among the best boys’ squads on the entry list.

Meets to watch

Tuesday, Norwell at Middleborough boys, 4 p.m. — Middleborough (5-1) is a stalwart in the South Shore League and squares off against the unbeaten Clippers (6-0).

Wednesday, Andover vs. No. 18 North Andover at Haverhill girls, 4 p.m. — Three standout individuals should represent the three schools at the front of the pack: Molly Kiley (Andover), Luna Prochazkova (North Andover) and Finleigh Simonds (Haverhill).

Wednesday, No. 3 Newton North at No. 4 Brookline boys, 4 p.m. — The Tigers and Warriors are both 8-0 heading into this pivotal Bay State Conference showdown.

Wednesday, No. 10 Newton North at No. 2 Brookline girls, 4 p.m. — The same matchup should be electric on the girls’ side, with both teams also 8-0.

Wednesday, No. 20 Somerville at Revere boys, 4 p.m. — The Highlanders, a new entrant into the Globe Top 20, can clinch a perfect Greater Boston League regular season with a win.

Wednesday, No. 7 Wellesley at No. 9 Needham girls, 4 p.m. — Both Top 10 squads are led by talented underclassmen and have kept themselves in the thick of a strong Bay State Conference.