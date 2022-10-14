Diana Kipyokei, winner of 2021 Boston Marathon, could have race title stripped after suspension for doping

Kipyokei is facing two charges from the AIU, which is the independent body that combats doping in the world of track and field.

Kipyokei’s first-place finish in the race will be disqualified if she fails to prove herself innocent in the appeals process, the Boston Athletic Association said on Friday.

Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon , was provisionally suspended Friday by the Athletics Integrity Unit after an investigation found she violated the world’s track and field doping policies with a sample taken on Oct. 11, 2021 — the date of her win.

The first is the presence of a prohibited substance called triamcinolone acetonide. The second is tampering (or attempted tampering), which could include obstructing the AIU’s investigation.

Advertisement

The 27-year old Kenyan edged out pre-race favorite Edna Kiplagat with a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 45 seconds in her first major marathon.

The BAA released a statement to the Boston Globe that reads:

“The Boston Athletic Association has received the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) findings in regards to Diana Kipyokei. As a result of the AIU findings and in conformance with World Athletics and BAA event rules, Kipyokei’s result in the 2021 Boston Marathon will be disqualified, pending the completion of relevant athlete appeals processes.

“The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport. Athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested in accordance with the guidelines set forth by World Athletics, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the United States Anti-Doping Agency. The B.A.A. is committed to providing a fair environment for competition and supports all measures that ensure the integrity of the sport.

“The B.A.A. will adjust race rankings and will provide prize award adjustments to top finishers of the 2021 event, pending the sanctioning.”

Advertisement

Triamcinolone acetonide is a steroid that is commonly used to calm skin conditions like eczema, rashes, and allergies. But, when used as a doping agent, it can help an athlete keep their power but lose weight, according to the Evening Standard.

The use of the glucocorticoid is allowed under non-competitive situations, but is banned otherwise. An athlete must get a therapeutic-use exemption to use the substance while being tested.

In 2012, cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins became the first British man to win the Tour de France. He was later accused of crossing an “ethical line” by using triamcinolone under a therapeutic use exemption.

David Millar, a Scottish cyclist, wrote of his experience using triamcinolone during the Lance Armstrong era in a 2016 essay for the New York Times.

“I was the lightest I’d been in my career, yet I didn’t lose power — often the penalty when a rider sheds weight,” he wrote. “Physically, I looked like a machine, muscle fibers were visible and a road map of veins crisscrossed my entire body. It made me better all around, yet the benefits were outweighed by the negatives.”

In its statement about the suspension, the AIG noted a “recent trend in Kenyan athletics regarding triamcinolone acetonide.” Ten athletes from Kenya have tested positive for the substance in 2021 and 2022, with just two positive tests among all athletes from other countries during that time.

From 2017 to 2020, only three Kenyan athletes tested positive for the substance.

Advertisement

Betty Wilson Lempus, another Kenyan marathoner, was also suspended on Friday. Her sample did test positive for triamcinolone acetonide, the AIG said, but her explanation cleared her. She is facing charges of tampering.

And earlier this week, Kenyan marathoner Mark Kangogo was provisionally suspended for three years after also testing positive for the same substance.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.