EMass. cross-country: With her victory in the varsity girls’ B race at the Bay State Invitational, Cambridge’s Aoife Shovlin headlines Runners of the Week

Paul Bergeron, Westford — The junior made his Bay State Invitational varsity B race look easy, winning with a 15:54.9 5K time.

Ryan Leslie, Billerica — The junior used a late-race surge to pull away and win the Bay State Invitational boys’ varsity C race in 16:30.9.

Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — The senior standout finished third at the prestigious Manhattan College Invitational with a 4K time of 12:18.4.