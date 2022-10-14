fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS CROSS-COUNTRY | RUNNERS OF THE WEEK

EMass. cross-country: With her victory in the varsity girls’ B race at the Bay State Invitational, Cambridge’s Aoife Shovlin headlines Runners of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated October 14, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Cambridge sophomore Aoife Shovlin headlined Runners of the Week with her victory (19.11.0) in the varsity girls' B race at the MSTCA Bay State Invitational last Saturday.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Paul Bergeron, Westford — The junior made his Bay State Invitational varsity B race look easy, winning with a 15:54.9 5K time.

Ryan Leslie, Billerica — The junior used a late-race surge to pull away and win the Bay State Invitational boys’ varsity C race in 16:30.9.

Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — The senior standout finished third at the prestigious Manhattan College Invitational with a 4K time of 12:18.4.

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The 2021 Division 2 Runner of the Year controlled the Bay State Invitational girls’ varsity A race, prevailing in 19:38.9.

Anna McElhinney, Billerica — McElhinney may be in her first year of cross-country, but the senior showed no signs of inexperience with her Bay State varsity C race victory (19:44.5).

Aoife Shovlin, Cambridge — The sophomore has been a breakout runner this season, evidenced by her win in the Bay State Invitational girls’ varsity B race (19:11.0).

