EMass. cross-country: With her victory in the varsity girls’ B race at the Bay State Invitational, Cambridge’s Aoife Shovlin headlines Runners of the Week

Paul Bergeron, Westford — The junior made his Bay State Invitational varsity B race look easy, winning with a 15:54.9 5K time.
Ryan Leslie, Billerica — The junior used a late-race surge to pull away and win the Bay State Invitational boys’ varsity C race in 16:30.9.
Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — The senior standout finished third at the prestigious Manhattan College Invitational with a 4K time of 12:18.4.
Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The 2021 Division 2 Runner of the Year controlled the Bay State Invitational girls’ varsity A race, prevailing in 19:38.9.
Anna McElhinney, Billerica — McElhinney may be in her first year of cross-country, but the senior showed no signs of inexperience with her Bay State varsity C race victory (19:44.5).
Aoife Shovlin, Cambridge — The sophomore has been a breakout runner this season, evidenced by her win in the Bay State Invitational girls’ varsity B race (19:11.0).