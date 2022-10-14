Observations from a lively exhibition finale in Montreal, which ends with Jayson Tatum ejected and Celtics beaten in overtime

This game, part of the NBA’s ‘Canada Series,’ had a lively atmosphere and a competitive feel, dented only by the condensation seeping through the hardwood in this hockey rink, causing some brief delays. Brown and Derrick White had 23 points apiece to lead the Celtics. Tatum finished with 21.

Coach Joe Mazzulla leaned on his regular rotation players for most of the night, even sending Jaylen Brown and Al Horford back in midway through the fourth quarter. All-Star forward Jayson Tatum might have joined them, but he was ejected late in the third after collecting his second technical foul.

MONTREAL — The Celtics closed out the preseason with a 137-134 overtime loss against the Raptors on Friday night, but it hardly felt like an exhibition.

Justin Jackson gave the Celtics a 127-126 lead on a runner with 36.8 seconds left in regulation. After Josh Jackson tied the score by making one of two free throws for Toronto, Celtics guard Payton Pritchard had a chance to win the game, but missed a jumper at the buzzer.

The Raptors started the extra session with a 7-0 run and appeared in control before the Celtics got a final chance. Trailing, 137-134, with 7.7 seconds to play, Pritchard got a clean look, but it caromed off the rim.

The Celtics open the regular season at home against the 76ers on Tuesday.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Mazzulla said he wanted to essentially treat this as a regular-season game, and he stuck to that plan with a nine-man rotation deep into the third quarter. (Payton Pritchard remained on the bench.) White started once again, making it appear quite likely that he also will on opening night. Still, there were some opportunities to experiment with unusual groups.

During one second-quarter stretch, the lineup consisted of Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, Sam Hauser, and Grant Williams. Smart guarded the center. These units will have little trouble scoring, but they’ll be vulnerable at the other end. In this case, the Raptors quickly found success inside.

⋅ Tatum’s ejection was part of a bizarre sequence with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. He collected his second technical foul for complaining to an official, resulting in an automatic ejection. Grant Williams then spoke up on Tatum’s behalf and was whistled for a technical, too. Finally, when Tatum lingered on the court too long, the Celtics received their second delay of game of the night, resulting in another technical.

Not your typical preseason game.

⋅ Smart had a rocky start. He air-balled a 3-pointer and picked up a technical foul. But during the second quarter, he had an oh-so-Smart sequence.

Raptors center Precious Achiuwa caught a pass about 15 feet from the hoop and tried to muscle Smart. That didn’t go anywhere. Achiuwa settled for an awkward one-handed jump shot that missed, and Smart swallowed the rebound before being fouled by Achiuwa. Then on the next possession, Smart drilled a 3-pointer.

⋅ The atmosphere at preseason games is generally stale, but this had a real regular-season feel. According to a Raptors official, tickets sold out just more than an hour after going on sale, and it truly had the atmosphere of a regular-season home game in Toronto. The Celtics were probably happy to get a good test in a true road environment before starting the regular season.

⋅ There were still some reminders that this is a hockey rink in a hockey town, though. The goal siren was a playful one. The wet spots on the court were concerning. Late in the second quarter, Tatum spent about a minute showing a court attendant where to sop up the condensation. Then play resumed and the condensation remained, with Williams and Al Horford both pointing it out before play was stopped.

Late in the fourth quarter, Smart took a hard spill on a wet spot at the other end of the floor.

⋅ White has been working extensively on his jump shot after practices this month. He is not looking to alter much mechanically, but he is trying to be more prepared to shoot the instant there is an opportunity. He had good results in the first quarter, when he mostly camped out in the right corner and drilled four in a row. Two came on drive-and-kicks by Tatum and Brown, who will draw plenty of attention in those situations this season.

⋅ Grant Williams was pushing toward the hoop on a second-quarter fast break when he took an awkward step and his right foot exploded out of his sneaker. He was fortunate he didn’t injure himself on the play, but his teammates got a kick out of the equipment malfunction.

Williams was given a new shoe during the ensuing timeout, and he promptly drilled a 3-pointer.

⋅ Guard Malcolm Brogdon sat out the second half due to a sore right leg, but a team source said the injury was not considered serious. Brogdon remained on the bench in uniform during the second half.

⋅ Blake Griffin is still learning the Celtics’ system, and there are occasional reminders. On one second-quarter play, a short pass from Brogdon bounced off Griffin’s back. The two chatted about the mix-up right away, with Brogdon pointing out where Griffin should have been. Griffin had some nice moments in the paint in the second half, though.

⋅ Celtics legend Robert Parish attended the game and received a warm ovation when he was introduced.

