Middleborough hangs on in wild second-half comeback to defeat Rockland in pivotal South Shore League battle

With 15 seconds remaining in the final quarter, the host Bulldogs faced a fourth-and-10 from the Middleborough 15 yard line. Rockland quarterback Michael Moriarty dropped back to pass and looked for his top weapon, Jacob Coulstring. The pass was off the mark and Middleborough (5-1, 3-0) completed a wild second-half comeback to win, 20-19.

Needing a score, Middleborough relied on senior quarterback Jacob Briggs, who rushed 16 times for 23 yards and a pair of touchdowns, to get them back in the game. Briggs delivered with a 39-yard TD run to cut the deficit to five points.

“Briggs is one of the better quarterbacks around. And nobody talks about that kid” Middleborough head coach Pat Kingman said of his quarterback, who opened the scoring with a 12-yard TD run.

Middleborough wide receiver and defensive back Nate Goodine didn’t let the big stage rattle him as the junior made the two biggest plays of the game in the second half.

The first came on defense with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game. Rockland rolled the dice on fourth down and kept its offense on the field. For a split second, it appeared Moriarty had an open receiver, but Goodine quickly closed on his target and deflected the ball to the turf.

“I saw the ball coming at the last second and stuck my hand out there and made the play” said Goodine.

The second came on the offensive side of the ball on the ensuing possession. Trailing 19-14, Briggs dropped back to pass on a third-and-long pass attempt and connected with Goodine for a game-winning 27-yard TD pass.

“That was only my third play on offense,” Goodine marveled. “I split the safeties. That’s our play and I got to the back of the endzone.”