The Patriots run defense has struggled — and now they have to face Nick Chubb

The Patriots run defense has been in the bottom third of the NFL the past two seasons, but letting opponents pile up 150-plus yards in back-to-back games typically has been a sign that something has to change.

FOXBOROUGH — Getting gashed for 188 rushing yards by the Ravens three weeks into the season was one thing for the Patriots defense. The bulk of those yards came at the hands of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been on a rampage this season. But coming back the next week and letting the Packers run up 199 yards on the ground raised red flags that no one in the Patriots locker room could ignore.

Finger-pointing would have been easy, but it wouldn’t change anything.

“I think the cool thing was everybody took that as a total defense thing,” said cocaptain Devin McCourty. “It wasn’t like, all right, defensive line has to do this, our linebackers, our secondary. Everybody was like, ‘Man, this is what we have to do as a defense. We have to get better at this.’ ”

Even if the defensive line wanted to put the blame on its shoulders, defensive tackle Christian Barmore said, it was important to see the bigger picture.

“To me, it was really about all of us, we’ve all got to be on the same page,” Barmore said. “For us, running the ball, we’ve got to control that — the D-line. We can complain about anybody, but you feel like everybody else is blaming us because that’s our line. So we should not allow anybody to do that.

“We take that personally on our D-line. We just locked in. We really just locked in. We listened to our leaders. We let our leaders talk and we followed them.”

From there, they started the work of identifying breakdowns.

“Every problem play that showed up,” McCourty said. “Like, ‘All right, you can do this better, you can do this better. We can be in this front and do these things.’ Not just walking around saying, ‘Yeah, I’m mad.’ That doesn’t do anything.”

Last week’s win against the Lions was a chance to reset. For one thing, Detroit starting running back D’Andre Swift was sidelined with ankle and shoulder injuries. The Lions also were a team that passes to open up the run. Still, the Patriots held them to 101 rushing yards.

“We knew we needed to do that last week,” McCourty said. “And now we know even more.”

The Patriots will face a different monster this weekend in Cleveland. The backbone of the Browns offense is a well-oiled running game, and running back Nick Chubb is the engine.

“We know Cleveland’s going to run the ball to open the pass game,” McCourty said. “And they’re going to continue to run the ball because even when you don’t block everybody, he can still have big runs. So it’s a huge challenge and I think guys are staying on top of it.”

The Patriots have the league’s 12th-ranked defense, but their run defense is 22d. They’re giving up 128.8 rushing yards per game. Last season, they were 22d in run defense (123.7). The 644 rushing yards they’ve allowed so far is the most they’ve given up through five games since 2017, when they allowed 621.

“Been inconsistent,” said coach Bill Belichick. “We’ve had our moments — good and bad.”

The Browns have the second-most-productive rushing attack in the league (962 yards) and have scored the second-most rushing touchdowns (10).

“They’re very well-coached,” Belichick said. “[Bill] Callahan does a tremendous job with the offensive line. Their fundamentals are good. Their schemes are good. They create opportunities for the backs and then the backs, specifically Chubb does a lot on his own.”

The only time the Patriots have had to deal with Chubb was a matchup in Week 8 of the 2019 season. He gave them fits. On 20 carries, he ran for 131 yards. He didn’t find the end zone, but he racked up five first downs. His second touch of the game went for 44 yards, but New England caught a break when he fumbled at the end of it. The Patriots did everything possible to contain him the rest of the day, never letting him get loose for more than 16 yards.

Chubb leads the league this season with 593 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He has broken the century mark four times in five games. The Patriots already have let two players rush for 100 yards this year. Jackson had 107 on 11 carries in Week 3. Aaron Jones ran for 110 on 16 carries in Week 4.

Last year, four players rushed for 100 yards in a game against the Patriots.

Belichick ran through the laundry list of reasons why Chubb is so hard to contain.

“He’s very hard to tackle, got tremendous contact balance, playing strength, good vision, good patience,” Belichick said. “He really sets up his blocks well. He gets the most out of every block. And then he’s very hard to get on the ground. Plays with good ball security and has that explosive plays, gets a lot of tough yards, gets a lot of consistent yards.

“He’s really good. And he’s got a good group in front of them and they absolutely know what they’re doing. They handle defensive challenges as well as anybody — stunts, alignments, blitzes. They waxed us pretty good last year, especially early in the game. So we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

This will be another test in a stretch of them for the Patriots run defense. Next week, they’ll face the Chicago Bears, who have the best run game in the league.

But the task in front of them now is Chubb.

“We know that’s the key for us,” McCourty said. “And obviously this week is a huge challenge when you talk about stopping the run. They have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL when it comes to running the ball and arguably the best back, especially when you count Kareem Hunt.

“You won’t play a better backfield in the NFL than Chubb and Hunt. So saying that and actually going and getting it done this week is going to be a real good challenge for us.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.