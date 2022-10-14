Patriots upgrade Mac Jones to questionable for Sunday’s game

The second-year player has shown consistent improvement in his mobility during the media window of practice the last two weeks. Those periods include stretching and individual throwing drills, so it’s uncertain how much work he has been able to do during team periods.

Jones, who is recuperating from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3, was classified as “out” and “doubtful” the last two Fridays.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones was limited at practice Friday, though the Patriots quarterback’s status was upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

Bill Belichick said prior to practice that Jones was “making good improvement” and that he “was doing a lot more” this week than last week.

“If a player has an injury, he goes out and does whatever he’s capable or instructed to do,” said the coach. “Then we see how he responds and what happens. Nobody knows the answer to that question.

“So if the next day he feels better, then he does more. If the next day, he doesn’t feel better or has soreness or whatever, then we back off and then try it again once he feels like we’re at the next read.”

The Patriots will conduct a walk-through and travel to Cleveland Saturday, so the status of a player could change before kickoff.

“Nobody knows how they’re going to feel tomorrow after what they do today,” said Belichick.

“We’ll see where it is. If it’s better on Saturday than it was Friday, then maybe it’s a game-day workout. If it’s worse, then we probably would downgrade the player. If it feels great today and tomorrow feels great, then we’re good to go. But that’s why Saturday is an important day in this whole process.”

If Jones can’t go for a third straight game, Bailey Zappe would get the nod for the second straight week. The rookie led the Patriots on six scoring drives in last week’s 29-0 shutout of the Lions at Gillette Stadium.

Zappe gave no indication that he has been given any word on who will start against the Browns, saying only he was trying to take advantage of his practice reps.

“I think every day I’ll continue to get more and more comfortable every day getting reps,” he said. “Getting reps before and after practice with my teammates, during practice. Just continue to take it day by day and getting better every day.”

Linebacker Josh Uche, who popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring ailment, was the only player missing from Friday’s session and was ruled out for Sunday.

In addition to Jones, eight others were listed as limited/questionable: running back Damien Harris (hamstring), receivers Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (knee), tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle), defensive linemen Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and Christian Barmore (knee),linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle).

Center David Andrews (back), defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion), and cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) were removed from the report.

The Browns will be without two of their top defenders, as edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/knee/elbow) and cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) were ruled out. Offensive tackle Joe Haeg (concussion) also won’t play. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who suffered shoulder, biceps, and hand injuries in a recent car accident, was limited.

With Damien Harris hurting, there could be significant roles for rookie running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, who will back up Rhamondre Stevenson.

Strong hasn’t played an offensive snap (but has seen some special teams work), and this will be Kevin Harris’s first game on the 53-man roster.

“Pierre’s fast,” said Belichick. “He’s got good size. He works hard. He’s a smart kid. Had a lot of production in the running game in college. Glad we have him. Keep working with him. He’s making progress.”

As for Harris, Belichick noted he “ran the ball well” but had some fumbling issues in the preseason. “Hopefully that’s better,” said the coach. “He’s worked at it and he knows that.”

Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony when the Patriots host the Bears on “Monday Night Football” Oct. 24 … This will be the 27th meeting in the all-time series with the Browns, with the Patriots holding a 13-12 regular-season edge. Cleveland won the only postseason matchup, when Belichick’s Browns beat the Patriots, 20-13, on New Year’s Day 1995. That wild-card game stands as the Browns’ most recent playoff win.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.