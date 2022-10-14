Rams in ‘uncharted territory’ as Cam Akers departs defending Super Bowl champions

McVay also said the team wanted to keep it “in-house,” later adding that the personal reasons cited for Akers’ absence are “more like we’re dealing with things internally. This is kind of uncharted territory. … He’s going to be OK.”

McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers’ circumstances, though he did say the Rams’ leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. When asked whether Akers would be part of the Rams going forward, McVay replied: “We’re working through some different things right now, so hopefully you guys understand and respect that.”

Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons.

Advertisement

Akers practiced with the defending Super Bowl champions Wednesday, but wasn’t with the team Thursday or Friday.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“He’s good,” said running back Darrell Henderson, who is likely to get most of the Rams’ workload in Akers’ absence. “We trust that he’s going to be good. So he’ll be all right. We’re going to do this for him.”

Henderson claimed he doesn’t know much about the issues keeping Akers away from the Rams.

“That’s on coach and Cam to talk,” Henderson said. “I don’t know what’s going on. … You all probably know more than I know. I just come in and go to work.”

But when asked if he thinks Akers will be back with the Rams this season, Henderson replied: “Oh yeah.”

Akers has rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown this season for the Rams, who have the NFL’s worst rushing offense at just 62.4 yards per game. Akers has been unproductive in the ground game by most statistical measures while running behind an offensive line missing three starters and two backups due to injury. McVay publicly called for a better effort earlier this season from Akers, who responded with mild surprise and acceptance.

Advertisement

Akers played in each of the Rams’ first five games this season, but is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry after gaining 33 yards on 13 attempts last week against Dallas. He has acknowledged he is still attempting to recover his peak explosiveness after tearing his Achilles tendon during preseason workouts last year.

Henderson didn’t get a carry against the Cowboys, but was used extensively as a receiver. He has only 138 yards rushing this season.

The Rams’ other active running backs Sunday are likely to be veteran Malcolm Brown and recent practice squad signee Ronnie Rivers.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and tight end Tyler Higbee are all expected to play despite being questionable with minor injuries.

Panthers will start Walker at QB

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Panthers on Sunday against the Rams, but interim head coach Steve Wilks is hopeful Baker Mayfield will serve as his backup.

Mayfield hasn’t practiced all week because of a high ankle sprain and is listed as doubtful. The team is awaiting a final MRI before making a decision on whether to activate him. He attended practice Friday but didn’t participate. However, Wilks said Mayfield had a “great workout” with trainers before practice.

“They took him through a very intense workout — good movement, change of direction and really trying to put some pressure on his ankle,” Wilks said. “He threw the ball well. He’s a very tough guy. We will wait and see the final report on the MRI.”

Advertisement

Jacob Eason could be called up from the practice squad to serve as the No. 2 QB if the Panthers decide not to activate Mayfield. Carolina’s other quarterbacks, Sam Darnold and Matt Corral, are on injured reserve. Corral is out for the season.

Thumb’s up on Aaron Rodgers practicing

Ahead of Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers practiced fully for a second straight day after missing Wednesday’s practice with an injured right thumb.

Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson (ankle) was ruled out for the game. Linebacker Quincy Williams was a full participant at practice for the first time since being carted from the field against Cincinnati in Week 3 with an ankle injury and was removed from the injury report.

New York coach Robert Saleh said there’s a chance defensive end Vinny Curry could be activated this weekend from injured reserve. Curry has been out since the beginning of the season with a hamstring injury.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera is uncertain about the status of pass-rusher Chase Young, who is working to return from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Young, who remains on the physically unable to perform list and is approaching 11 months since the injury, still has to meet with Dr. James Andrews before being cleared to practice and play.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if this week is a doable yet,” Rivera said. “But if it is a doable, what we’ll do is we’ll start his (practice) clock and get him out on the field.”

After winning Thursday night, 12-7, in Chicago against the Bears, Washington is off until hosting the Packers a week from Sunday.

A fumble recovery off a muffed punt deep in Chicago territory set up the go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson midway through the fourth quarter. The rookie’s first career TD in his first career start after opening the season on the non-football injury list. Robinson played his second game in five days, less than seven weeks since being shot twice in the right leg in an attempted robbery.