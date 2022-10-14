Stoneham stuns previously-unbeaten Watertown on Colin Farren’s touchdown as time expires

After forcing Watertown into just its second punt of the night with 3:39 left, Stoneham took possession at the Raiders’ 33.

Stoneham (5-1) trailed 24-14, but Paul Mannke hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch with 4:22 remaining and quarterback Jason Nutting added the conversion, cutting the deficit to two.

WATERTOWN — Stoneham was staring at a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter at unbeaten Watertown Friday night. But the Spartans surged back and pulled out a stunning 28-24 Middlesex League win on 1-yard blast from Colin Farren with no time left on the clock.

With 27 seconds left, and no timeouts, Stoneham was stopped on third and goal at the 1. Watertown (5-1) did its best to try and delay a bit, but the officials were able to spot the ball with four seconds left and Nutting snapped the ball, tossed it to his right for Farren, who just got the ball over the goal line, setting off a wild celebration.

”Our team is relentless,” said Farren. “We called two plays. First play was a dive, and (coach Bob Almeida) said if we didn’t get that, hurry up as fast as you can and try to get the next play if you can. Just give it to me and try to get in and that’s what happened.”

The problem, said Almeida of the frantic finish, was “Watertown was doing their job and trying to delay the whole thing and not letting us set up.”

“One of my assistants was right. He said call a pass play first and then give them a run after that. That’s true, but I didn’t want to take a loss, we’re on the 1-yard line. I didn’t want to have a sack and have it over like that, I really wanted to pound it twice.”

Just two plays in, Stoneham seized a 6-0 lead on a 59-yard TD run from Givani Caruso. Watertown moved ahead, 7-6, on a 1-yard keeper from from senior quarterback Johnny Cacace and a Rafael Magalhaes point-after. But the Spartans surged ahead, 14-7, on a 12-yard hookup between Nutting and Tim Doherty and conversion rush for Caruso.

Early in the second, Watertown tied things back up at 14-14 on a 1-yard run from Payton Andrade and then took a 21-14 halftime lead on a late 7-yard yard TD catch from Will McHugh.

Magalhaes booted a 36-yard field goal with 5:29 left in the third to make it a 24-14 game.