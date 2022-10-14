Wakefield executes a pivotal razzle-dazzle play to pull out a Middlesex League win over Woburn

Wakefield scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to erase an early 13-0 deficit, and held on for a 21-13 win to remain undefeated (6-0).

In the second quarter, senior quarterback Javin Willis took a snap at his own 5-yard line out of a double-wing formation, and turned to hand it off, but his backfield was empty. Feigning confusion over an apparent busted play, Willis scrambled before lofting a perfect ball to wide open tailback Nathan Delgado, who coasted to a 95-yard touchdown.

Backed up in the shadow of their own end zone, and trailing early at Woburn, the Wakefield Warriors used some deception to spring the biggest play of the night in a key Middlesex League crossover matchup.

“We had to run a bit to get out of there,” Wakefield coach John Rafferty said about the pivotal two-play scoring drive that started with the Warriors at their own 1-yard line.

“Then our OC had a great call there to get a little play-action going and get [Delgado] open. It was as simple as that.”

Woburn (3-3) came out hot after pushing Middlesex League champion Reading to the brink last Friday. Tanners senior captain Brett Tuzzolo hit junior Jalen Merlain for a 29-yard touchdown on their opening drive, then junior Evan Kolodko tipped a ball to senior captain Mike Doherty for an interception on Wakefield’s first possession. A few minutes later, Kolodko caught a 27-yard touchdown from Tuzzolo.

Wakefield responded with a touchdown run from Bobby DeFeo (10 carries, 77 yards), and the aforementioned 95-yard touchdown pass from Willis (11-for-18, 188 yards, TD, INT) to Delgado. Willis capped the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run.

While the Warriors were stopped on fourth down twice in the second half, they got a crucial interception from Delgado’s twin brother, Christian, before Nathan Delgado (15 carries, 106 yards) salted the game away.

“They’re smart football players,” Rafferty said about his core group of skill players. “They know the situations and they’re great to coach.

“These guys pulled off something tonight that was quite extraordinary for our program,” Rafferty continued. “We’re a lower division, but we’re freaking small, too. We’ve got about 42 kids in our program, [Woburn] has about 42 kids on their freshman team. That being the case, it’s a little bit of Goliath and David situation. Our kids hung in there and played their hearts out.”

Apponequet 30, Dighton-Rehoboth 6 — Senior quarterback Harrison Lemieux accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground, leading the Lakers (5-1) to a South Coast Conference Large Division victory. Junior Caiden Cyr reeled in a pair of 25-yard touchdown receptions.

Bedford 48, Cambridge 19 — Senior Eric Miles (15 carries, 190 yards) exploded for the six first-half touchdowns, punctuated by a 57-yard run, powering the Bucs (5-1) to the Dual County League win. He has 23 TDs this season.

Bishop Fenwick 29, Archbishop Williams 22 — Senior Troy Irizarry had three rushing touchdowns -- including the winning 2-yard rush in the fourth quarter for the No. 17 Crusaders (6-0) in the Catholic Central.

Burlington 41, Wilmington 35 — Sophomore Anthony Guerrier completed 13 of 17 passes for 287 yards, throwing for three touchdown passes (46, 19 and 51 yards) as the Red Devils (3-3, 1-2) jumped out a big lead and hung on late against the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3) in Middlesex Freedom Division play. Classmate Charlie Hanafin caught six passes for 163 yards, including a 51-yard score, while senior Mike DaMato and junior Joe Poland combined for more than 200 yards and three scores on the ground for Burlington.

Cathedral 18, Bishop Stang 13 — Mike Bailey picked up a bad snap and floated it to Russell Glover for the go-ahead 6-yard touchdown pass with just over three minutes left to give the Panthers (3-2) the Catholic Central win.

Cohasset 33, Mashpee 21 — Quarterback Will Baker exploded for two rushing touchdowns and a 46-yard pick-six in the second half, powering the Skippers (4-1) in a South Shore comeback win. Liam Appleton added rushing scores in the first and fourth quarter for Cohasset.

Danvers 35, Swampscott 7 — The Falcons (3-3) used a huge 21-point third quarter to grab a Northeastern win. Junior Owen Gasinowski pulled in touchdown catches of 32 and 33 yards and also scored on a 3-yard rushing TD. Senior Aris Xerras scooped a 32-yard fumble recovery for a TD and also had an interception.

Dover-Sherborn 30, Medway 7 — Garrett Webb threw for four touchdowns, rallying the Raiders (6-0) to a Tri-Valley League Small Division win. Webb found Brian Olsen on scoring connections of 60 and 35 yards.

English High 16, East Boston 0 — Senior Cory Collins powered English (1-5) to its first win, rushing for 223 yards, two touchdowns, and a two-point conversion on 17 carries. Junior Jomani Rivera (three tackles for loss, one sack) and Collins (three TFLs) led the defense in the Boston City League North game.

Fairhaven 36, Sharon 29 — Justin Marques scored all five touchdowns, the sophomore reaching 17 on the year so far in the nonconference win for the Blue Devils (6-0).

Hanover 36, Scituate 8 — Ben Scalzi went 13-of-16 for 270 yards and two touchdowns, often finding Joe Curran, who caught eight passes for 176 yards and a touchdown, to lead the Hawks (4-2) to a Patriot League win. Curran also had two rushing touchdowns and notched three tackles and an interception on the other side of the ball.

Hopkinton 43, Medfield 7 — In an afternoon matchup, senior Robert Litscher tossed three touchdowns to lead the visiting Hillers (5-1) to the Tri-Valley win. Hopkinton rang up 36 unanswered points from six different scorers — including a 25-yard field goal from kicker Avery Ravech in the third quarter — before Medfield’s Brady McCormack rushed for a 7-yard score in the fourth quarter. The Hopkinton defense was all over the Warriors (1-5) and senior Colby Lavelanet emphasized the effort with a 35-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

Hull 41, Carver 14 — Junior Nick Tiani caught a 60-yard touchdown pass, rushed four times for 82 yards and a pair of TDs. Seniors Johnny Gianibas (12 rushes, 185 yards, 2 TDs) and Aidan Murphy (10 tackles) had strong performances for the Pirates (6-0) in the South Shore Tobin victory.

Latin Academy 28, Weston 13 — Harry Fitzgerald amassed three touchdowns, lifting the Dragons (5-1) to a nonleague win.

Mansfield 20, Barnstable 6 — Connor Curtis bulldozed his way into the end zone on scoring plunges of 7 and 1 yards in the nonleague win for the No. 11 Hornets (5-1). Tommy Smith added a 23-yard rushing touchdown.

Marblehead 41, Beverly 0 — Miles O’Neil hit Ryan Commoss for a 51-yard touchdown and Shane Keough for a 60-yard touchdown as the No. 15 Magicians (5-1) rolled to a Northeastern Conference win at home.

Melrose 20, Winchester 7 — Stephen Fogarty broke free for an 73-yard TD rush for his third of the game and the clinching score as the Raiders (4-2) take the Middlesex win.

Middleborough 20, Rockland 19 — Senior Jacob Briggs rushed for a pair of TDs and connected with Nate Goodine on a 27-yard scoring strike with 4:27 remaining to lift the Sachems (4-2) to the South Shore win.

Milton 41, Needham 7 — Senior quarterback Owen McHugh threw five touchdowns, connecting with senior Michael Fulton on four scoring tosses of 25, 22, 7 and 27 yards as as the No. 13 Wildcats (6-0) stormed back from an early deficit to score 41 unanswered points in the Bay State win. Senior Luke Sammon also hauled in a 20-yard touchdown from McHugh.

Nauset 36, Nantucket 6 — Brendan Peno accounted for three scores, two passing and a 5-yard rushing touchdown, to will the Warriors (4-2) to a Cape & Islands League win. Isaiah Robinson caught touchdown catches of 57 and 25 yards and Logan Daniels Julien punched in two 4-yard scores.

North Attleborough 19, Foxborough 14 — Greg Berthiaume burst through for an 18-yard rushing touchdown and caught a 3-yard TD reception for insurance to lead the Warriors (3-3) to the Hockomock victory. Chase Frisoli threw for a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Northeast 14, Greater Lawrence 8 — Junior Chris Zullo threw for a 28-yard touchdown to senior Steven Day in the second quarter and scored the game-winning touchdown with a 7-yard run in the fourth to lead the Golden Knights (2-4) to a Commonwealth Large win.

O’Bryant 24, Roxbury Prep 0 — Isaiah Apperwhite had three sacks and four tackles for a loss, one of which resulted in a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown, all part of a nonleague win for the Tigers (2-2) over Roxbury Prep (1-4).

Reading 55, Arlington 7 — James Murphy threw three touchdown passes, including 12-yard and 32-yard connections with Ryan Strout, as the tenth-ranked Rockets (6-0) rolled to a Middlesex League win.

Sandwich 32, Dennis-Yarmouth 16 — Senior Brady Carroll (26 carries, 206 yards) rushed for touchdowns of 55, 3, and 3 yards and also returned a pick-six 62 yards for the Blue Knights (4-2) in the Cape & Islands win. Sophomore Lincoln Shinn took another interception 32 yards to the end zone in the second quarter.

Shawsheen 44, Manchester Essex 14 — Sophomore quarterback Sid Tildsley accounted for six touchdowns, punching in runs of 1, 15, and 4 yards, throwing passes of 65 and 30 yards, and snaring a 39-yard pass from Mavrick Bourdeau for the Rams in the Commonwealth victory. Bourdeau was on the receiving end of the 65- and 30-yard scoring tosses.

South Shore Voc-Tech 34, St. John Paul II 0 — Jared Madden notched two rushing touchdowns, including an 86-yard scamper, and two passing touchdowns as the Vikings (4-2) stormed to a nonleague win.

Walpole 28, Braintree 12 — Andrew Falzone racked up 155 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, propelling the Timberwolves (5-1) to a Bay State Conference road win.

Weymouth 35, Framingham 0 — Quarterback Tyler Nordstrom connected with Brendan Farrow for first-half touchdowns of 32 and 34 yards as the Wildcats (3-3) rolled to a Bay State win. Cam Fernandez (two touchdowns) and Cam Aieta (touchdown) anchored Weymouth’s rushing attack.

Xaverian 48, Malden Catholic 7 — The Hawks (5-1) built a 42-0 lead by halftime thanks to three passing touchdowns from Henry Hasselbeck, a 35-yard pick-six by Mike O’Connor, and three touchdowns from Michael Oates, who ran for two scores and made a TD catch. Oates finished with 87 yards rushing and his longest TD run was a 59-yard carry in the second quarter as Xaverian picked up the Catholic Conference win.

Mitch Fink, Ethan Fuller, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.