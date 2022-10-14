Wellesley makes a sweeping run at MSTCA’s Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational

Wellesley needed to bring its best for one of the highlight cross-country meets of the season, and the Raiders stepped up to the challenge.

Both the boys and girls’ squads triumphed in the Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational for Large Schools at the Barnstable Fairgrounds Friday night. The Raider girls accrued just 50 points in their dominant varsity 5K win, while the boys narrowly prevailed with 131 points.

Wellesley’s two standout female freshmen, Emma Tuxbury and Abigail Beggans, earned the top two spots in the varsity race with breakout runs. Tuxbury logged the fastest girls’ time of the night with a scorching 18:15.7; Beggans was not far behind (18:26.9). Oliver Ames junior Katie Sobieraj placed third (18:40.4) and helped the Tigers capture second place with 95 points.