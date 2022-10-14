Wellesley makes a sweeping run at MSTCA’s Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational

Wellesley needed to bring its best for one of the highlight cross-country meets of the season, and the Raiders stepped up to the challenge.
Both the boys and girls’ squads triumphed in the Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational for Large Schools at the Barnstable Fairgrounds Friday night. The Raider girls accrued just 50 points in their dominant varsity 5K win, while the boys narrowly prevailed with 131 points.
Wellesley’s two standout female freshmen, Emma Tuxbury and Abigail Beggans, earned the top two spots in the varsity race with breakout runs. Tuxbury logged the fastest girls’ time of the night with a scorching 18:15.7; Beggans was not far behind (18:26.9). Oliver Ames junior Katie Sobieraj placed third (18:40.4) and helped the Tigers capture second place with 95 points.
Advertisement
The Raiders and Tigers dueled again in the boys’ varsity race. Ryan Sarney prevailed for Oliver Ames in 15:32.4, but a balanced team race led by sixth-place Eli Merritt (15:41.2) put Wellesley in front by just two points. Dylan Brilliant (15:33.4) finished second individually for Plymouth South, and Natick’s Ben Feldman (15:34.1) was third.
Though Ava Bullock ran in the sophomore girls’ 5K, the Barnstable star also laid down a noteworthy effort with her winning time of 18:51.2.