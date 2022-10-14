With grit and a powerful finish, No. 2 King Philip makes its point in Hockomock win at No. 5 Milford

The second-ranked Warriors (6-0, 3-0) outlasted the No. 5 Scarlet Hawks (5-1, 2-1) in a heavyweight Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division clash at Milford High, earning their fourth tight win in as many weeks.

“It felt like KP football tonight,” Lee said with pride. “That’s what I told the boys. Look, we don’t win pretty. The uglier the game can be, it behooves us.”

MILFORD — There was nothing too glamorous or eye-popping about King Philip’s 19-7 grind-it-out victory over Milford on Friday, and that’s more than OK with KP coach Brian Lee.

The Warriors, who beat the Hawks in both the regular season and the Division 2 semifinals last fall, scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit into yet another signature triumph.

Senior fullback William Astorino delivered from 2 yards out on the first play of the fourth to put KP ahead, 12-7. A crucial interception and return from junior David Constantine set up a pinpoint 13-yard TD pass from Thomas McLeish (8 for 17, 133 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs) to Matthew Kelley with 7:03 remaining to help seal it.

The Amherst College-bound Swiss Army Knife Kelley, whom Lee endearingly described as an “Average Joe,” drilled 25- and 42-yard field goals to put the Warriors up, 6-0, with 3:38 left in the half.

Milford quarterback Evan Cornelius (15 for 27, 235 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) hit Isaiah Pantalone (10 catches, 158 yards, 1 TD) for a 32-yard strike to give the Hawks a 7-6 halftime lead, but there was no panic from the Warriors.

“We knew we had it in us, and we came out ready to play in the second half,” Kelley said.

The Warriors wore the Hawks down and played their best football when it mattered most. They pressured Cornelius early and often, ran the ball over and over, and capitalized in the game’s pivotal moments.

Milford coach Dale Olson gave King Philip credit for playing a physical and tough brand of football. He knows another meeting may be in store.

“More than likely, we’ll see them again,” Olson said.

King Philip's Matthew Kelley (9) and Milford's Isaiah Pantalone (5) collide in the first half of Saturday's Hockomock League clash. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

