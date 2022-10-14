With one pass, Amesbury topples Cape Ann rival North Reading to extend unbeaten run

After jumping on top 24-7, Amesbury’s lead was down to a shaky, 24-19, in the fourth quarter. The Indians (5-0, 4-0 CAL) were facing a fourth and 3 from the North Reading 13-yard line.

Amesbury beat host North Reading Friday, 30-27, thanks in great part to the running of Nick Marden (three touchdowns, 112 yards) and an offensive line that turned five possessions into four scores and a game-ending kneel-down. But the architect of the running game, senior quarterback Luke Arsenault, was also the hero of the passing game, even if it was just one pass.

NORTH READING — In a Cape Ann League football clash of unbeatens dominated by Amesbury’s running attack, the biggest play of the night may have been the one pass the Indians threw.

Advertisement

That’s when coach Colin McQueen called his first pass of the night. Arsenault hit Andrew Baker with an 8-yard completion for a first down at the 5 and two plays later, Arsenault carried it in for the score and a 30-19 lead.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I don’t know how he got rid of it,” said McQueen. “He’s in the grasp . . . and we talk about it all the time, the efforts of seniors. It mattered more to those guys because of the investment. Arsenault makes that play by keeping it alive and getting the ball out. I still don’t know how he did it.”

North Reading (5-1, 3-1 CAL) didn’t give up, and when quarterback Alex Carucci (10-for-13 passing, 145 yards and 3 rushing TDs) connected with Craig Rubino on a 55-yard score and then again on the conversion, it was 30-27, with less than five minutes to play.

But like it did all night, the Amesbury line of Daniel Hutchings, Brady Nash, Will Arsenault, Aiden Donovan, and Kyle Palen took control and two first downs later the game was over.

Advertisement

If Arsenault’s pass wasn’t the biggest play of the night, the honor might have belonged to Mike Sanchez. With Amesbury up, 16-7, a diving Sanchez blocked Matt Guidebeck’s 30-yard field goal try on the last play of the half.

“Tremendous effort by Mike Sanchez coming off the edge,” said McQueen. “He’s got great speed and just missed the first extra-point block. I think he felt like he had it. Gave him another shot at it and he got there and made the play.”

The block became even bigger when Marden scored his third touchdown on Amesbury’s first possession of the second half to make it 24-7.