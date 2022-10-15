Robert Kraft marries Dana Blumberg in surprise wedding with Tom Brady, Elton John in attendance

Kraft, 81, gained a new ring — a wedding ring — when the billionaire businessman wed Dr. Dana Blumberg, 47, in a celebrity-filled soirée at the Hall des Lumières in New York City, according to Page Six . Guests thought they were invited to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party but soon learned that it was the pair’s marriage ceremony.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft tied the knot in a surprise wedding on Friday.

In photos Page Six shared from the wedding, Blumberg wore an ornate, lacey long-sleeved wedding gown with a hem that skimmed the floor. Kraft was wearing a dark suit with sneakers.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady came to the gathering minus his wife, Gisele Bündchen, according to Page Six. Other guests reportedly included NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi.

Singer and composer Elton John announced the couple for the first time, Page Six reports, and also sang some of his hits, including “Circle of Life,” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” Rapper Meek Mill and singer Ed Sheeran also performed.

Word of the Kraft and Blumberg’s engagement came earlier this year when Tommy Hilfiger announced their betrothal on March 5 during the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event that was honoring the fashion designer, according to Page Six.

In 2019, there were reports of Kraft being spotted with Blumberg around the world at sporting events, such as the French Open tennis final in Paris and Women’s World Cup soccer finals in Lyon.

Blumberg is a New York-based ophthalmology specialist, who graduated from the Saint Louis University School of Medicine, and has been working in the field for 22 years, according to Medical News Today.

Kraft was married to philanthropist Myra Kraft for 48 years until her death in 2011.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.