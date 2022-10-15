Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Two sandhill cranes in Ashley Falls, a white-rumped sandpiper in Egremont, and a black-throated blue warbler in Williamstown.

This is the season that large numbers of migrating sea ducks, especially scoters, eiders, and long-tailed ducks, along with good numbers of both common and red-throated loons are likely to be seen migrating south past coastal headlands.

Bristol County: An American oystercatcher, a tardy chimney swift, two northern parulas, a black-and-white warbler, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Gooseberry Neck in Westport. A lark sparrow at Copicut Reservoir in the Southeastern Massachusetts Biosphere Reserve, and two more late chimney swifts in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: An itinerant brown pelican that has been seen in several Cape Cod Bay areas including Provincetown Harbor, a black-throated gray warbler at Pochet Island in Orleans along with 42 golden-crowned kinglets, a grasshopper sparrow, a pacific loon, a Baird’s sandpiper, and two common murres at Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Four Caspian terns at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, single common nighthawks in North Eastham and Dennis, a Connecticut warbler at the Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable, and a late orchard oriole at Long Pasture Sanctuary in Cummaquid.

Essex County: An American avocet and a stilt sandpiper at Plum Island, a group of six cackling geese at Putnamville Reservoir in Danvers, a little gull at King’s Beach in Swampscott, a red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farm in Ipswich, a lingering piping plover at Crane’s Beach in Ipswich, and a black-billed Cuckoo at Locust Grove Cemetery in Gloucester.

Franklin County: An “Ipswich” Savannah sparrow in Ashfield.

Hampden County: A cackling goose along Isaac Bradway Road, four tardy chimney swifts, as well as two great egrets, and a dickcissel at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: Two American golden-plovers and three white-rumped sandpipers in the Northampton East Meadows, a dickcissel in the East Meadows in Northampton, a Connecticut warbler at Arcadia Sanctuary, and a Nelson’s sparrow in the vicinity of the Hadley Town Well Pump.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two common ravens at Gay Head and three more were noted at Wasque, a western kingbird at Gay Head, a willet in Edgartown, and a white-eyed vireo at Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: Four black vultures in Lowell, a late yellow-bellied flycatcher at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, single clay-colored sparrows at the Arlington Reservoir and Rock Meadow in Belmont, and a scarlet tanager at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Nantucket: Two common ravens.

Norfolk County: A common gallinule at Stony Brook Sanctuary in Norfolk, two more late chimney swifts in Canton, and a vesper sparrow at Ward’s Field in Sharon.

Plymouth County: Two sandhill cranes at the Cato’s Ridge Conservation Area in Plympton, three black vultures in Carver and another at Manomet Point, a white-eyed vireo at the Manomet Bird Observatory, and a seaside sparrow at Little Harbor Beach in Wareham.

Suffolk County: A little gull at Revere Beach, three American oystercatchers at Revere along with a clay-colored sparrow, four Nelson’s sparrows, and a Lapland longspur in the vicinity of Belle Isle Marsh in Revere. At McLoughlin Woods near Mission Hill in Boston, a lark sparrow and a gray-cheeked thrush.

Worcester County: Four sandhill cranes in Hardwick, four black vultures in New Braintree, a common goldeneye at gate 36 of the Wachusett Reservoir in Sterling and a Bonaparte’s gull at gate 40 in Clinton, a tardy eastern kingbird at the Bolton Flats MMA in Bolton, a grasshopper sparrow in Leominster, and a dickcissel at the Westborough wildlife management area in Westborough.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.







