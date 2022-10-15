Deaths foretold: The last two years of Adam Howe’s life were a cry for help that was not coming

Standing beside it was Adam Howe, the son of her longtime friend and neighbor, Susan Howe. Like others in Truro — where Susan was a well-known figure — Reed knew of the troubles Susan had with her only son: substance abuse and mental health issues that plagued him in recent years. In previous months, police visited Susan’s home multiple times for well-being checks, she said; once, she’d witnessed Adam Howe lying naked in the driveway, refusing to move.

Reed, a local business owner arriving home after a night out with colleagues, saw something that gave her pause: a fire burning in her neighbor’s front yard.

TRURO — It was late by the time Katherine Reed steered her SUV onto Houser Way, a quiet, tree-lined road in this bucolic seaside town.

Advertisement

Tonight, though, the young man seemed in good spirits. He greeted Reed warmly as he approached her car, reached out to shake her hand.

Just beyond him, in the yard, Reed saw what appeared to be a large log burning in the fire.

Only later, when firefighters arrived to deal with the blaze, would it become evident the burning mass was no log: in the fire, they could see two feet.

* * *

The horrific murder of Susan Howe on Sept. 30 — and Adam Howe’s suicide in jail two days later — was a disaster foretold, much of it chronicled in law enforcement reports long before the final spasm of violence. Each was a cry for help that went unheeded.

Only two and a half years ago, as COVID-19 descended on the world, Adam Howe, 34, had been happily expecting his first child with his wife at their home in Vermont.

Adam Howe and Aliey Hogan appeared in a photo together posted on Oct. 7, 2019, on Howe's Facebook. "The happy expecting couple!" he wrote. Facebook

But police reports and court records, as well as interviews with those who knew him, paint a picture of a devastating two-year fall into addiction and mental illness, as the pandemic upended daily life and Howe seemingly transformed from a proud parent and devoted husband into an increasingly paranoid and volatile heavy drinker in the grip of bipolar disorder.

Advertisement

“When he was on his medication and he wasn’t drinking, honest to God, he was ... the best person I’ve ever known in my entire life,” said Howe’s widow, Aliey Hogan. “When he was off his meds, and especially when he was drinking, he would go into psychosis. [He’d think] that everyone was out to get him.”

Since 2020, police and medical authorities had contact with Adam Howe more than a dozen times, documenting an increasingly bizarre and troubling string of behavior. Sometimes, Howe was arrested and charged — with theft, breaking and entering, assault. On at least one occasion, he was taken for mental health treatment only to be released at his request the following day. By the end, he was homeless, squatting in an abandoned mill in northern Massachusetts and no longer taking the bipolar medication he’d long relied upon to function.

Often enough, Adam Howe’s home of last resort was with his 69-year-old mother, who never turned her back on her struggling son, even when, in his final months, he became combative and unpredictable.

“A mother’s love knows no bounds,” said Hannah King, a special education teacher who served alongside Susan Howe on the Commission on Disabilities in Truro, where Susan had settled following her divorce from Adam’s father in 2015. “She tried, you know? I’m sure she tried her hardest with him.”

Advertisement

The murder of Susan Howe is an all-too-familiar story in a time that loved ones often end up taking care of mentally ill, substance-abusing, and sometimes violent people because the health care system has no effective way to deal with them. A 2016 Boston Globe Spotlight Team report identified 18 Massachusetts sons and daughters with mental illness who killed their parents from 2005 to 2015 — and 17 mentally ill parents who killed their children.

“The phenomenon of families being caregivers, this is very real,” said Danna Mauch, chief executive of the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health. “Sometimes, when people don’t want help, the families try to fill the gap.”

Adam Howe’s final days have left a family and community shattered, grappling with questions that have no easy answers.

Susan Howe with her son Adam and his daughter on April 9, 2020. Facebook

How did a proud father who gushed over his wife and young daughter end up dead by his own hand in a jail cell, accused of an unthinkable crime against a mother he loved deeply? What could’ve been done to stop it?

And why, despite the constant warning signs, was Adam Howe unable to get the help he so obviously needed?

* * *

Growing up in Belmont, Howe had been a high school wrestling captain who also took part in the theater. He’d struggled through a rough patch as an adult, battling addiction and a bipolar diagnosis that required medication and regular hospital visits.

Advertisement

But by early 2020, thanks to the help of family — including his mother — he seemed to have come out the other side. He’d met his wife, Hogan, a few years earlier, the two marrying in 2019. An aspiring journalist, Howe was also taking classes at a local college and had recently had a restaurant review published in the Manchester Journal, where he and Hogan were living in Vermont.

And there was more to celebrate: The couple welcomed their first child, Zoey, on March 31 — just as the pandemic had sent much of the country into lockdown.

From the start, Howe seemed to dive head-first into fatherhood. In the quaint neighborhood where the couple rented a home, he pushed his newborn in a stroller past doting neighbors. On Facebook, he shared photos of his wife and infant daughter along with gushing messages.

“The two best girls in the world,” he wrote shortly after their daughter’s birth. “Not just my world. Cause they are that. But I mean the two greatest girls in ALL the world.”

Adam Howe with his baby daughter in this photo posted April 4, 2020, to his Facebook account. Facebook

Like many others, the couple struggled with the isolating early days of the pandemic: With the exception of Susan Howe, who visited shortly after her granddaughter’s birth, it would be months until family was able to meet the child, Hogan said. She and Howe would eventually learn, too, that their daughter was non-verbal, adding an unexpected layer of complexity.

The first real sign of trouble, though, was the drinking.

Advertisement

He was sober when she met him, Hogan said, but Howe began drinking again during the pandemic’s early stages. Tracking his drinking was difficult, she said, as he often concealed it and had the ability to consume large amounts without stumbling or slurring his speech. According to Hogan, drinking negated the effects of the medication Howe took for his bipolar disorder.

Though there were long stretches without issues — when Howe was the same loving husband she’d known — other times she would awake to find he’d been up all night and he’d insist they talk through problems that seemed to exist only in his head.

“You never knew which Adam you were going to get,” said Hogan.

By the end of 2020, the couple’s struggles routinely required intervention.

Between November 2020 and May 2021, records show, Manchester authorities responded six times to calls for service at the couple’s home, usually for domestic-related disturbances.

Once, in February 2021, Hogan reported that Howe had forbade her from touching their baby after the child had fallen off a couch. According to a police report, an officer contacted a crisis worker who was to reach out to the family, though it’s unclear if that occurred.

A month later, police responded to separate calls at the home twice in one day. In the first case, Howe called police following an argument between the couple. Hogan told police Howe had pushed her, and as she fell, she grabbed the high chair occupied by their then 11-month old daughter, causing it to fall.

Less than three hours later, police returned after Hogan called to report that her husband had hit himself with a chair. Officers allowed Howe to go to a hotel for the night, according to police reports from the two incidents, and referred the matter to the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

The most troubling episode had occurred late in 2020.

That November, police arrived one night to find Howe standing on the couple’s back deck, holding a knife to his throat and threatening to take his own life, according to a police report.

Authorities spent nearly an hour talking Howe down, eventually placing him in handcuffs and transporting him to the Rutland Regional Medical Center emergency room. According to Hogan, however, Howe was released the following day; he was no longer a danger to himself, Hogan said she was told, and the facility was unable to keep him against his will.

In what would become a trend, she said, Hogan tried and failed to get him admitted to another hospital. She eventually found a crisis center to take him, though it seemed to offer little in the way of treatment; her husband, she said, played video games all day and complained of boredom before being released a few days later.

In fact, on the handful of occasions Howe was hospitalized in the two years preceding his death, Hogan said, he never stayed longer than a week.

* * *

By May 2021, when the couple left Manchester and moved into an Airbnb in Rutland, Vt., some 30 miles north, the situation had deteriorated significantly. Their plan, Hogan said, had been to stay at the house temporarily while they looked for a place in Massachusetts, closer to family.

Those plans quickly derailed.

Howe’s drinking, Hogan said, had gotten worse. He would get ramped up and could be nasty when drunk. And it wasn’t just his wife who felt his wrath. Around this time, a friend later recalled, she was at dinner with Howe’s mother, Susan, when Adam Howe called and began screaming into the phone.

“He was just screaming at her about money, or about needing help,” said King, the special education teacher. “She said, ‘I’m not dealing with this, Adam. Go call your father.’ And she hung up the phone on him.”

For much of the time she’d known him, Hogan said, Adam Howe had been proactive about getting the mental health help he needed, taking his medication religiously and calling his psychiatrist at the first signs of trouble. Now, Hogan said, he seemed to realize the issues would never go away, that he would be dealing with them for the rest of his life.

"The love of my life," Adam Howe wrote on Facebook posting Aug 9, 2021. Facebook

“I think that he had kind of given up on all of that,” she said.

On the night of May 14, 2021, Vermont State Police responded to the couple’s Rutland residence after Howe allegedly assaulted Hogan, wrestled her to the ground, and took her phone.

Adam Howe was charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated domestic assault, and unlawful restraint.

A prosecutor with the State Attorney’s office sought to have Howe held without bail, saying in court records that Howe’s pretrial release “poses a substantial threat of violence, and court-ordered conditions of release would not reasonably prevent that violence.”

But he was ultimately released into his mother’s care, court records show, ordered not to have contact with his wife except for matters concerning the couple’s young daughter, and required to remain at Susan Howe’s Truro home or a hospital except in limited circumstances.

His mother tried to help, taking him to a drag show brunch, where photos show her son smiling amid a large group.

It didn’t last.

Last July, Hogan said, Adam Howe left his mother’s Truro home, the start of a three-month period in which he bounced among motels, an abandoned mill in Lawrence and, at times, a tent.

On Aug. 5, he was arrested on charges of domestic assault and stalking in Salem, N.H., though authorities there have not immediately released details about those charges.

Six days later, on Aug. 11, an employee at a day care center in Tewksbury arrived at work early one morning to find Howe wandering the halls, speaking nonsensically before abruptly leaving out a back door.

Police eventually tracked him down in the parking lot of a nearby motel. Officers confiscated a tourniquet and a burnt spoon, and he was charged with breaking and entering and drug possession.

In early September, when Hogan met Howe at a weekly dinner for the homeless in Lawrence, he looked worse than she’d ever seen him.

He’d lost considerable weight and was missing teeth. He was using drugs heavily, she said, especially crack, and had stopped taking his medication. He seemed angry with her, she recalled, demanding she make a list of the ways in which she could go about regaining his trust. But when she asked him to explain, she said, he couldn’t.

She stayed with him in an abandoned mill in Lawrence, she said, leaving a couple days later.

It was the last time she would see him.

* * *

Susan Howe worked at Ragg Time Ltd. in Wellfleet. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Susan Howe met her son at the Provincetown ferry port, a short drive from her home in Truro. It was Thursday, Sept. 29, and once again, she was opening her home to her struggling son.

The specifics of how Adam Howe came to stay a final time with his mother are unclear, though it is not difficult to imagine that Susan, who had been there for her son time after time, was there once again at his time of greatest need.

“I think she was trying to protect him ... from himself,” said Hogan.

At around 3 p.m. the next day, Friday, Susan Howe texted with a friend about the upcoming Wellfleet Oysterfest.

An hour or two later, another friend — a dispatcher for the Truro Police Department — stopped by for tea, staying about a half hour.

“Everything was fine then,” said Jeanie Bessette, 75, who owns the Ragg Time LTD clothing shops in Wellfleet and Orleans and was in close touch with Susan.

It was around 9:20 p.m. that night, when Reed, the neighbor, returned home to find a fire burning on the Howes’ property and briefly spoke with Adam Howe.

Katherine Reed, in front of her shop, Chequessett Chocolate, in Truro. She had one of the last encounters with Adam Howe before he was arrested in his mother's death. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Though the conversation itself raised no red flags, she said, she alerted the Fire Department anyway, concerned over the proximity of the fire to the home and nearby woods.

In Reed’s telling, this is what happened next:

When firefighters arrived, they approached Adam Howe in the front yard, and they spoke collegially. The firefighter asked if Howe needed help putting out the fire, to which he replied that he was “almost done.”

But as they spoke, Reed said, a firefighter suddenly realized what was burning: a human body.

As the firefighter shouted for police assistance, Reed said, Adam Howe rushed into the house, barricading himself inside.

Authorities flooded the quiet road: Truro police, State Police, a regional SWAT team. The house was lit with spotlights as officers attempted to coax Howe outside; radio traffic from the scene indicates that police believed Howe was armed.

According to Reed, she later learned that Howe confessed to killing his mother and expressed concern about how it would impact his custody of his daughter.

The standoff ended only when police fired a series of flash-bangs into the house, Reed said, entering the home through a front window before carrying Adam Howe away on a stretcher.

Many things about that night haunt Reed: the calm with which Howe spoke, the handshake she’d shared with him.

And how, for the entirety of the three hours police attempted to talk Howe down, Susan Howe’s body continued to burn.

* * *

At the Cape Cod Hospital, where Howe was taken that night, officials kept him under constant watch.

A doctor who treated him made it clear that Howe belonged in a secure psychiatric facility, and around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a judge ordered Howe to be involuntarily committed to Bridgewater State Hospital, a state facility for men with mental illness, under a law known as Section 12, in which individuals can be temporarily hospitalized if they’re deemed a threat due to mental illness.

Adam T. Howe, arrested for the murder of his mother in Truro.

The details of what happened next are the subject of some debate. Michael O’Keefe, the Cape and Islands district attorney, said Bridgewater refused to take Howe. The state’s Department of Correction, which oversees the Bridgewater facility, counters that authorities followed the wrong procedure to get him placed there. State officials say Howe should have been admitted under a different rule, either Section 15 or Section 18, which deal specifically with those in the criminal justice system.

This much, however, is clear: At some point that night, a call was placed to Bristol County Sheriff’s office and Howe was subsequently taken to the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, an ancient brick structure in a county with a reputation for failing to protect its inmates. According to a 2018 report by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, 16 inmates took their own lives between 2006 and 2017 while being held at Bristol County detention facilities.

At the jail, Adam Howe was placed alone in a cell, where guards were to check in on him every 15 minutes, though that left him unsupervised for considerable stretches.

Why he wasn’t given constant supervision — despite warnings from doctors and police that Howe was experiencing suicidal ideation — is one of the many questions that linger.

On Sunday afternoon, less than 48 hours after his arrival at the jail, a guard found Adam Howe dead in his cell, his throat jammed with wet toilet paper.

Howe was found dead in a cell at the Bristol County Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

* * *

The small house in Truro is empty now, a boarded-up front window and a small collection of “No Trespassing” postings the only sign of the horror that occurred there just two weeks earlier.

Though Susan Howe’s struggles with her son appeared to be well known, few seemed to know just how bad things had gotten. Even at the end, she appeared to have kept the details largely to herself.

“In the past few days I feel regret [for] not asking more questions, perhaps prying, for her well-being,” said Amy Rogers, a friend and fellow member of Truro’s disabilities commission.

As for Adam Howe’s widow, Hogan, she is left struggling to reconcile the loving husband and father she knew with the gruesome events of his final days.

In the aftermath of the deaths, she said, she has tried to remember Howe at his best: the guy who’d play video games with her for hours, whose wide smile filled frame after frame of their wedding photos.

She wants people to know that her husband wasn’t the monster his final actions suggest, but, rather, a man in need of help that never arrived.

“I need answers, and nobody seems to have them,” she said.

“Up to the day he died, no one could help him.”

A woman walked past the Highland Lighthouse in the Truro Highlands Historic District in Truro Oct. 13. Susan Howe, the president of the Truro Historical Society, was killed by her son on Sept. 30. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.