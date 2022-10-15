Halloween on the Hill returns in Beverly with Jack-o’-lanterns glowing in the dark and fairy lights

With glowing pumpkins and fairy lights wrapped around trees, Long Hill in Beverly has been turned into a spooky season dream.
The 114-acre property, owned by the The Trustees of Reservations, is transformed into a celebration of autumn. Children walk with their families down the woodsy trail featuring more than 1,000 Jack-o’-lanterns, as well as mums, pumpkins, light displays, and music.
Visitors with a sweet tooth can enjoy treats and hot cider available onsite before heading off to explore the wooded trail.
Halloween on the Hill runs Wednesday through Sunday through Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-13, less for members, according to the The Trustees of Reservations website.
Tickets must be bought in advance and can be purchased at https://thetrustees.org/event/80534/ They will not be sold onsite.
The event is not handicapped or stroller accessible; the trail includes stairs and uneven terrain.
