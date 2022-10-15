fb-pixel Skip to main content

Halloween on the Hill returns in Beverly with Jack-o’-lanterns glowing in the dark and fairy lights

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated October 15, 2022, 57 minutes ago
Harper Hewett, 4, plays with ghost decorations along the path during Halloween on the Hill at Long Hill, a Trustees of the Reservations property in Beverly.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

With glowing pumpkins and fairy lights wrapped around trees, Long Hill in Beverly has been turned into a spooky season dream.

The 114-acre property, owned by the The Trustees of Reservations, is transformed into a celebration of autumn. Children walk with their families down the woodsy trail featuring more than 1,000 Jack-o’-lanterns, as well as mums, pumpkins, light displays, and music.

Visitors with a sweet tooth can enjoy treats and hot cider available onsite before heading off to explore the wooded trail.

Halloween on the Hill runs Wednesday through Sunday through Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-13, less for members, according to the The Trustees of Reservations website.

Tickets must be bought in advance and can be purchased at https://thetrustees.org/event/80534/ They will not be sold onsite.

The event is not handicapped or stroller accessible; the trail includes stairs and uneven terrain.


Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

