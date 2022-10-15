Leicester landscaping company owner dies following small construction vehicle accident

Leicester police, fire, and EMS went to 66 King St. for a report of a man trapped under a piece of equipment at about 11:49 a.m. Friday, the statement said.

The victim was identified as Robert Stuart Jr., 51, in a statement released by the Worcester district attorney’s office Saturday. His death appears to be a tragic accident, according to Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavica.

The owner of a Leicester landscaping company was killed after he was trapped under a small construction vehicle Friday in a garage that housed the business, officials said.

Stuart was found trapped under a skid steer loader, which is often used for digging. The machinery was stabilized before he was removed, but first responders discovered he had succumbed to his injuries, the district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

Stuart had been working on a piece of equipment in his garage that houses Evergreen Lawn Maintenance & Landscape Corp., the district attorney’s office said. Stuart owned the business, according to state records.

The garage was on a commercial part of the property and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also called to the scene, the statement said.

“All of the town of Leicester first responders offered their thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and friends,” the statement said.

On the company’s website, Stuart wrote that he has owned and operated the company for over 25 years.

“I am driven and dedicated to my work and have a strong desire to continue to learn and grow with each new endeavor,” he wrote.

The company has worked on numerous commercial and residential projects, including some with the Worcester Housing Authority and the Worcester Parks Department, according to the website.

The incident remains under investigation.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.