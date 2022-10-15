Mary Adelia McLeod, 84, dies; first female bishop of an Episcopal diocese

Rev. McLeod was not the first woman to be ordained a bishop in the Episcopal Church of the United States (Barbara C. Harris was, in 1988; Jane Holmes Dixon was the second, in 1992).

The death, in hospice care, was confirmed by her son Owen. He did not cite a cause but said his mother’s health had deteriorated after a stroke in April.

The Rt. Rev. Mary Adelia Rosamond McLeod, the first female bishop to lead an Episcopal diocese, died on Wednesday at her home in Charleston, W.V. She was 84.

Nor was she the first woman in the Anglican Communion, the Episcopal Church’s worldwide parent body, to lead a diocese. That distinction belonged to Penelope Jamieson of the Anglican Church of New Zealand.

But with her consecration in Burlington, Vt., at what the Episcopal News Service described as an “exuberant” ceremony on Nov. 1, 1993, Rev. McLeod made history another way: by becoming the church’s first female diocesan bishop, meaning the first woman to lead a district of Episcopal parishes. (Harris and Dixon were suffragan bishops, effectively serving as assistants to their diocesan bishops.)

Before elevating Rev. McLeod to lead the Vermont Diocese, and after a conservative church member read a long statement objecting to her ordination, the presiding Episcopal bishop, Edmond L. Browning, asked those in attendance, “Is it your will that we ordain Mary Adelia a bishop?”

“The auditorium erupted,” the news service reported. “Jumping to their feet they shouted, ‘That is our will,’ followed by sustained applause and cheers.”

Asked at a news conference afterward how her gender might affect her ministry, Rev. McLeod gave a modest response.

“I really just bring myself, warts and all,” she said with a smile, the news service reported. “I think people are ready to accept me for who I am.”

She added, “I certainly bring the gift of being a mother — one who listens, binds up wounds, holds a hand while someone talks about their pains.”

Mary Adelia Rosamond was born on Sept. 27, 1938, in Birmingham, Ala. Her father, Edward P. Rosamond Jr., was an investment broker; her mother, Adelia (Brasfield) Rosamond, was a homemaker.

After graduating from high school, Mary Adelia enrolled in the University of Alabama, where she studied history, but she left before completing her undergraduate studies.

In 1957, she married Harrison R. Steeves III. The couple had four children and divorced in 1970. That same year she married Henry McLeod, who was in the insurance business. They had a daughter.

While her children were growing up, Rev. McLeod was active in garden clubs and the Junior League of Birmingham and was a member of the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church congregation in Mountain Brook, a Birmingham suburb.

Henry McLeod felt a call to join the priesthood in 1976. The family moved to Sewanee, Tenn., where he entered the Episcopal seminary at the University of the South.

The move coincided with the church’s decision to allow the ordination of women as priests and bishops, and in 1977, at 39, Mary McLeod entered the seminary herself.

Because the idea of women as priests was so new and still a contentious point among some Episcopalians, there was no guarantee that a parish would welcome Rev. McLeod once she completed her divinity studies and was ordained.

“It was a huge leap,” her son Owen said.

She graduated from the seminary in 1980 and was ordained a priest later that year. Moving to northern Alabama, she served at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in the city of Athens from 1980 to 1983 and at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Charleston, W.V., from 1983 until her ordination as diocesan bishop. She and her husband, who is known as Mac, shared rector duties at both the Athens and Charleston parishes.

In addition to her son Owen and her husband; she leaves another son, the Rev. Dr. Harrison M. McLeod, an Episcopal priest; her daughters, Rosamond Alston Meacham, Mary Adelia McLeod, and Margaret McLeod Leef; her sisters, Ann Patton and Dorothy Christian; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

As bishop, Rev. McLeod was credited with improving the Vermont Diocese’s finances, increasing its membership, and generating enthusiasm among parishioners. She was a strong advocate for the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people both in the church and in society more broadly.

1n 2000, when Vermont lawmakers were debating civil unions (which became legal in the state that year) and same-sex marriage, Rev. McLeod issued an essay titled “Let the Church Be the First to Issue an Emancipation Proclamation.” She asked that it be read at every church in the diocese.

Acknowledging that not all Episcopalians agreed with her, she wrote that “homosexual persons choosing to live together in a lifelong union are not committing a sin” and that “God’s great gift of love and the expression of that love cannot and should not be denied to those among us who happen to be homosexual.”

At the time of her ordination, Rev. McLeod, who retired in 2001, said she believed it offered a “sign of hope” to women in the church. As of this week, 28 of the church’s roughly 100 diocesan bishops are women.



