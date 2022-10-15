fb-pixel Skip to main content

Power surge causes transformer fires in Waltham

By Laura Crimaldi Globe Staff,Updated October 15, 2022, 52 minutes ago

An electrical power surge in Waltham on Saturday afternoon sparked dozens of transformer fires, released smoke into buildings, and caused light signals to fail, according to city officials.

Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Capello estimated firefighters had been summoned to at least 60 residences and businesses for issues related to the power surge, beginning at about 2 p.m. Calls for assistance began to slow at about 6:30 p.m., he said.

A home also caught fire on Main Street, Capello said, though investigators haven’t determined whether the electrical surge started the blaze.

Eversource, which provides electricity to more than 29,000 customers in Waltham, said in a statement that its substations on Pine and Main streets experienced “a high voltage and equipment issue.”

Advertisement

The cause is under investigation, the statement said.

As of 7 p.m., the outage map on Eversource’s website said there were 1,159 customers in Waltham without power.

“Some customers will have power restored in the next hour while others may take longer to repair,” the company’s statement said.



Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video