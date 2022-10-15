Six people shot in Worcester on Saturday morning

Police officers responded to a warehouse at 88 Webster St. around 3:08 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting victim, said Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a department spokesman.

Six people were shot early Saturday morning in Worcester, with one man sustaining serious injuries, Worcester police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a seriously injured man who was transported to a local hospital. While at the scene, police found five other additional shooting victims near the warehouse and at local hospitals.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

The incident is under investigation and police are trying to confirm that all shooting victims came from the same location.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to reach out at worcesterma.gov/police or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.





















