Two teens charged in connection with February Cambridge shooting incident

Four residential buildings were struck by gunfire, but no one was injured, the statement said. Officers recovered more than 10 shell casings and several rounds of ammunition at the scene, according to the statement.

The suspects — a 16-year-old boy from Somerville and a 17-year-old boy from Lynn — allegedly fired gunshots in the area of Windsor Street near Harvard Street around 7:21 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to a statement from Cambridge police.

Two teenagers have been charged with assault and multiple firearm-related crimes after an eight-month investigation into a February shooting in Cambridgeport , according to Cambridge police .

After the shooting, the suspects fled through nearby backyards, the statement said.

The Somerville suspect was already in custody for similar charges and now faces additional ones related to the Cambridge shooting, Cambridge police said. The teen from Lynn was arrested Thursday.

Cambridge police said they are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

The teens face charges including assault with intent to murder and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to the statement.

“It is incredibly sad to see teenagers locally and around the region resorting to guns,” said Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow in the statement. “Collectively, we need to wrap our arms around those that are struggling and need help. Particularly, the young people in our communities.”

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with shootings and gunshot-related incidents in Cambridge this year, according to the statement.