Woman, man killed in early-morning five-vehicle crash in Mansfield

Two people died in a five-vehicle crash on I-495 South in Mansfield early Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a five-vehicle crash at the 29.8-mile marker on I-495 South, State Police said in a statement. They found three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two vehicles in the center lane.

The drivers of two vehicles, a Honda Civic and a VW Passat were pronounced dead on the scene. Police identified them as a 32-year-old Dorchester woman and a 27-year-old Norton man, according to the statement.