Woman, man killed in early-morning five-vehicle crash in Mansfield

Two people died in a five-vehicle crash on I-495 South in Mansfield early Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State troopers arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a five-vehicle crash at the 29.8-mile marker on I-495 South, State Police said in a statement. They found three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two vehicles in the center lane.
The drivers of two vehicles, a Honda Civic and a VW Passat were pronounced dead on the scene. Police identified them as a 32-year-old Dorchester woman and a 27-year-old Norton man, according to the statement.
A 44-year-old man from Brockton and a 46-year-old woman from Attleboro sustained minor injuries and were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.
The driver of one vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Cumberland, R.I., was not injured.
All southbound travel lanes were closed for approximately four hours after the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
