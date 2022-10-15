Five key moments from the Walker-Warnock debate in Georgia

Walker, a former football star and first-time candidate, surpassed low expectations, largely hewing to his strategy of tying his opponent to President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings remain underwater in the pivotal swing state. Warnock, a pastor-turned-politician, tried to cast Walker as unfit for office because of his policy positions and personal baggage.

The debate Friday night between Sen. Raphael Warnock and his less experienced Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, had its share of sharp clashes, as the two candidates in one of the country’s most-watched Senate races faced off for their one and only debate.

Advertisement

A badge comes out.

Walker’s veracity has been a major issue in the campaign, as he has been accused of misrepresenting topics, including his resume, his charitable donations and his number of children. Warnock tried to use an exchange over crime to accuse his opponent of lying.

“We will see time and time again tonight — as we’ve already seen — that my opponent has a problem with the truth,” Warnock said. “And just because he says something doesn’t mean it’s true.”

Warnock then referred to the time his opponent claimed to have been a police officer and an FBI agent. Walker had made the claims as recently as 2019, when he told an audience that he was an FBI agent — which he has never been. He has also claimed to work with the Cobb County Police Department in Georgia. The department told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that there was no record of him working there.

In response, Walker pulled out what appeared to be a badge before being reprimanded by a moderator for violating a prohibition against using “props.” Walker replied, “Well, it’s not a prop. This is real.”

A shift from Walker on abortion.

The most notable exchange over abortion rights wasn’t about accusations that Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s procedure. Instead, it was an apparent change in policy.

Advertisement

In May, Walker said a ban on abortion should have no exceptions, pushing for a more expansive proposal than the six-week prohibition passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature. “Like I say, I believe in life. I believe in life,” he told reporters.

On the debate stage, he softened that position, implying that he backs the six-week bill that includes exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. He then turned to Warnock’s stance, saying the pastor backs no limits on the procedure and is ignoring “the baby in the room as well.”

Painting each other as ‘desperate.’

In one notable exchange, Walker tried to flip the script on Warnock, after the pastor skirted questions about whether an Atlanta apartment building owned by Ebenezer Baptist Church had evicted tenants. The apartments are for people experiencing homelessness or with mental disabilities.

Warnock tried to cast Republicans as “desperate” for trying to “sully” a church attended by civil rights icons, including former Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Walker wasn’t cowed, returning to the issue a question later to cast Warnock as the “desperate” one.

“It’s OK to speak the truth. Do not bear false witness, Senator,” shouted Walker, who said the evictions were “written about in the paper.”

Walker reverses on the 2020 election.

In an election that has been influenced by the positions of former President Donald Trump, Walker made another notable reversal.

In the past, Walker has repeatedly questioned the results of the 2020 election and spread false stolen election theories. Immediately after the 2020 race, he did not declare Biden the rightful winner.

Advertisement

“I can guarantee you, Joe Biden didn’t get 50 million people voting for him. But yet people think that he’s won this election,” Walker said in a Fox News interview in December 2020. Biden won more than 81 million votes.

Walker has since tried to temper those statements. In May, during his primary, he told an interviewer, “I think something happened; I don’t know what it was, but I said something happened so people are angry.”

But on Friday night, when asked whether Biden had defeated Trump, he sounded a different note.

“President Biden won and Raphael Warnock won,” he said.

On questions of democracy, both candidates said they would respect the results of the election, regardless of its outcome.

Looking ahead to 2024.

The two men veered from each other on a question of whether they would support their party’s leaders if they won the presidential nomination in 2024.

Walker quickly answered in the affirmative, saying, “President Trump is my friend.” He used the moment to hit Biden — and by extension Warnock — for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, a move he described as abandoning an ally.

For Warnock, however, the question appeared more difficult. He did not answer directly, saying he had not “spent a minute” thinking about it and noting that he was more focused on the election at hand.