Government starts taking applications for student debt cancellation

Late Friday night for the first time, some borrowers were able to apply for up to $20,000 in student loan cancellation that President Joe Biden had promised in August.

The Education Department, which directly holds $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt owed by 45 million borrowers, said it had begun “beta testing the student debt relief website” on Friday. The agency said it hoped the test would help it find any problems before the site publicly opened. That is expected to happen shortly.

“Borrowers will not need to reapply if they submit their application during the beta test, but no applications will be processed until the site officially launches later this month,” a department spokesperson said.