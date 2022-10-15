New vision for Boston Common has a few detractors

The dog areas on Boston Common serve many purposes, not least of which is building a vibrant community of dog owners that crosses economic, social, racial, ethnic, and other lines and has forged a deep sense of community for many of us.

Re “Common touches for the future: A new master plan envisions a slew of park improvements in the next decade” (Page A1, Oct. 12). As a dog owner and dog lover, I was deeply disappointed with the plan, which represents a drastic and unacceptable restriction in the amount of space for people and their dogs.

A bone to pick over restriction of open space for dogs and their owners

The planners note that the proposed allocation is in line with existing space allocated in other parks, but not as a proportion of total space. Nor does it consider that, unlike small neighborhood parks, people come from countless communities across Boston to convene on the Common.

I urge the planners to go to one of the several dog areas on a typical fall evening or Sunday morning to engage in the conversation that helps bridge perspectives and build community. The dogs are well behaved — owners with problem dogs tend to keep them on a leash or avoid the free play — and the variety of spaces enables smaller groupings (for example, of small vs. large dogs).

Consigning all dogs to a relatively small patch would have many unintended consequences, not only for dogs but for the vibrant community of owners and visitors.

Jean Rhodes

Boston





Don’t turn this refuge into an amusement park

Boston Common was originally intended to be a common pasture. The current city administration seems intent on turning it into an amusement park.

Open green spaces may appear to some as useless green spaces, but to others they may actually be oases. Stop the paving of a simple, quiet, green refuge.

Bill Newhall

Gloucester