Chelmsford starts fast, finishes strong in Merrimack Valley win over Tewskbury

Junior quarterback Kyle Wilder connected with junior wide receiver Grant Englehardt on a 69-yard touchdown pass to set the tone and give the Lions a 7-0 lead and never looked back.

From the Lions’ first offensive play from scrimmage, Chelmsford showed exactly how explosive its offense can be.

Coming into Saturday afternoon’s game with Merrimack Valley Conference rival Tewskbury, the Chelmsford Lions were averaging over 42 points per game.

“We always talk about a fast start,” said Chelmsford coach George Peterson following the Lions’ 39-21 win over host Tewksbury. “This was certainly the fastest start that we got off to with that first play. We saw the way that they were aligning to trips on film and we took advantage of it.”

Two possessions later, junior running back Malaki Everett found paydirt from 49 yards out to make it 13-0. By the time the opening frame came to a close, Wilder found senior wide receiver John McCarthy in the back left corner of the endzone to make it 19-0 Chelmsford (5-1) after 12 minutes of play.

“We’ve been explosive on the offensive side of the ball,” Peterson said. “I think we took advantage of some opportunities early on in the game.”

Despite a dominant effort by the Lions, Tewksbury (4-2) would not go down without a fight. Tewksbury finally got on the board with 1:07 left in the first half cutting its deficit to 26-7 at the break.

After Wilder connected with senior wideout Ryan Blagg for a 29-yard touchdown pass – Wilder’s third scoring toss of the game – on the opening possession of the second half to make it 32-7 in favor of the visitors, Tewksbury sophomore quarterback Vincent Ciancio connected with senior running back Sean Hirtle on a 44-yard touchdown pass to cut the difference to 32-14.

Tewksbury would cut it to a two-possession game with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter when Ciancio found senior wide receiver Michael Sullivan in the back left corner of the endzone to make it 32-21.

But the Lions defense stood its ground forcing a turnover on downs on Tewksbury’s next possession. Two plays later Wilder threw his fourth passing touchdown of the game, connecting with Blagg again from 28-yards out.

“It feels good to really put the nail in the coffin,” Wilder (16-for-23, 255 yards, 4 TDs) said. “Tewskbury is a very tough team and always has been. We knew that they were never going to give up, so it was a great win.”

Hingham 27, Plymouth North 0 — Jack Nicholas fired three touchdown passes, two of which found Cam Dobson, as the Harbormen (5-1) cruised a Patriot League Keenan Division win.

Old Rochester 35, KIPP Academy 8 — Walter Rosher notched 11 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs (4-1) to a nonleague win. Quarterback Noah Sommers finished with eight completions for 175 yards and a touchdown.

St. George’s 35, St. Mark’s 14 — Diego McCray and Bryce Ferrell each scored twice to lift St. George’s (1-3) to its first Independent School League victory of the season.

St. Sebastian’s 20, Tabor 3 — George Kelly broke off touchdown runs of 5 and 11 yards and Justin Bourque rumbled in for a 14-yard scoring run to propel St. Sebastians (4-0) to the Independent School League win.

Globe correspondent Ethan Winter reported from Tewksbury. Cam Kerry, Colin Bannen, and Eamonn Ryan contributed to this report.