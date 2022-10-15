Defense allows too many big plays as UMass football falls to Buffalo

The Minutemen (1-6) could not handle Snyder, who launched passes of 44, 39, and 49 yards in the first half to help build a 17-point halftime lead. The Bulls (4-3) relied on their defense after the break, allowing no points and forcing four punts and a turnover on downs.

On Saturday afternoon, Buffalo Bulls quarterback Cole Snyder threw for three touchdowns and 277 yards in a 34-7 win over UMass at McGuirk Stadium in Amherst.

The last time a team from Buffalo came to Massachusetts and won a football game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen torched the Patriots with three touchdown passes in Foxborough last December.

The Bulls, winners of four straight, could not take full advantage of a spotty UMass defense in the first quarter, as they drove 28 yards in seven plays and Alex McNulty drove a 39-yard field goal through the uprights to make it 3-0.

UMass couldn’t get on the board until midway through the second.

The Minutemen put together a solid drive highlighted by multiple first downs from running back Kay’ron Adams (11 carries, 65 yards), but it was Ellis Merriweather who broke into the end zone from 5 yards out.

Big plays in the second quarter helped stake the Bulls to a 24-7 halftime lead, as Al-Jay Henderson took a run 84 yards to the end zone less than three minutes in and Snyder tossed a 49-yard strike to Justin Marshall with 5:07 remaining.

Although the Minutemen gave up plenty of big plays, they intercepted Snyder twice.

The Buffalo defense was all over UMass as the offensive line couldn’t handle the pressure from the Bulls’ rush. Redshirt sophomore Garret Dzuro (7-of-14 passing, 99 yards) was sacked four times and couldn’t hit his last five targets of the day. He was replaced by sophomore Zamar Wise in the fourth quarter after the Minutemen had fallen behind by 27.

There was not much Wise could salvage, and he was 1-for-5 passing for 9 yards and rushed five times for 12 yards in his two drives.

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.