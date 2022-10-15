Five players score as Bruins rush past Coyotes

But there was enough sloppiness from the Bruins in a 6-3 win over the Coyotes — an opponent that at times struggled to string a pair of passes together — to remind everyone that the NHL is a good league, and the Bruins have some work to do.

In the first period, it looked as if they were on the way to collecting a long-anticipated victory, the crowd singing the fight song, without even having to cut a six-figure mercy check to the visitors.

It was a college football Saturday, and it looked like the Bruins had scheduled an FCS team for their home opener.

Advertisement

MIdway through a tied third period, Derek Forbort snuck a hard wrister from the left circle through a Craig Smith screen for the go-ahead goal. It gave the Bruins (2-0-0) the lead for good.

Make no mistake: the Coyotes (0-2-0), who will play their home games for at least the next three years at a college rink — 5,000-seat Mullett Arena — will struggle for the next six months. They look like one of the weaker NHL teams in recent memory. This is intentional, a season of pain in exchange for a lottery pick and good odds of landing the projected No. 1 choice, Vancouver-bred dynamo Connor Bedard.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

They put up a bit of a fight in the second period, scoring a goal and tying the Bruins in shots, 18-18, through 40 minutes. They cut it to 3-2 early in the third, when briefly-a-Bruin Josh Brown popped home a loose puck after a Jakub Zboril turnover sent the defense scrambling.

When Pavel Zacha telegraphed a pass in the neutral zone, Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere picked it off and tied the game with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 5:42 of the third.

The Bruins were hunting the tying goal, David Pastrnak and David Krejci with golden chances midway through the third, until Forbort broke through at 9:29.

Advertisement

Then it was the A.J. Greer show. He scored his first as a Bruin at 12:49, firing from the left wing and showing off a memorable celebration. He grabbed his jersey and kissed the Spoked-B crest.

But Greer became Boston’s first two-goal scorer of this season when he skipped in an empty-netter with 2:38 left.

The game was a little more than a minute old when the Bruins earned their first power play, then went on a two-man advantage. With the second unit on the ice, Pavel Zacha scored his first as a Bruin at 4:03, cleaning up the rebound of a Nick Foligno one-timer. Craig Smith made a slick pass out the corner.

Charlie Coyle made it 2-0 at 18:24, after defenseman Dysin Mayo couldn’t execute a breakout pass. A forechecking A.J. Greer was all over him, batting down Mayo’s outlet. Trent Frederic, back in the lineup after a healthy scratch, entered the zone and delayed, two defenders watching him, and fed a streaking Coyle on the right wing. Coyle ripped a shot under the bar.

Bad news for the Bruins came in the final seconds at the end of the first period. Coyotes forward Liam O’Brien hammered Brandon Carlo against the boards. Carlo’s head appeared to bounce off the glass. Carlo touched his helmet a few times, then went to the dressing room as the period ended. The Bruins ruled him out with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Advertisement

O’Brien answered to Frederic 1:10 into the second. After the two dropped the gloves, Frederic landed one shot before O’Brien tackled him to the ice.

Jakub Lauko almost popped home his first NHL goal at 2:42, but it was waved off for goaltender interference. Foligno made light contact with Karel Vejmelka, but it appeared he was pushed in. The Bruins might have won a challenge, but Jim Montgomery elected not to throw the flag.

The Coyotes earned a power play chance at 4:37, after Taylor Hall’s third minor penalty in two games. BU product Clayton Keller, by far the sharpest Coyote, snapped a back-door one-timer upstairs to make it 2-1.

Arizona’s power play has been a bright spot, with Keller and waterbug rookie Matias Maccelli moving the puck. They’re 3 for 7 so far this year.

The visitors tied the Bruins in shots, 13-13, soon after the goal, and had a pair of power plays. Hampus Lindholm was called for a trip on Barrett Hayton, who sold the contact well. Tomas Nosek was guilty of the same call, but at least his stick was in the feet of Maccelli. Arizona didn’t do much with all of it.

The Bruins went up, 3-1, when Foligno made a skillful deflection of a Connor Clifton point shot. Vejmelka had no chance, Foligno tipping it at a sharp angle at 14:03.

It was the Bruins’ 10th goal of the year, and Greer became the 10th different player to score.

Advertisement

But Greer became Boston’s first two-goal scorer of this season when he skipped in an empty-netter with 2:38 left.

Jeremy Swayman’s best work was a breakaway pad stop on 19-year-old rookie Dylan Guenther, who was making his NHL debut. He stopped 17 of 18 shots through two.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.