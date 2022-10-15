Here’s what we learned from No. 1 Catholic Memorial’s home Catholic Conference triumph over No. 4 St. John’s Prep and other observations

Here’s what we learned in their close battle with fourth-ranked Prep (4-2, 1-1) and other observations:

The Knights (5-0, 2-0), ranked No. 1 in the Globe Top 20, extended their state-best winning streak to 22 games and moved one step closer to clinching a third straight league title.

WEST ROXBURY — Forced into a close regular-season game in the second half for the first time in two years, Catholic Memorial responded with a strong effort down the stretch to top visiting St. John’s Prep, 28-17, in a crucial Catholic Conference affair Saturday afternoon.

▪ Carson Harwood and Datrell Jones are double trouble. The Knights rode their senior tailbacks for 278 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the afternoon.

Harwood has typically run between the tackles and Jones is often the speedster who gets to the edge, but Jones burst up the middle out of a double wing formation for touchdowns of 35 and 40 yards. Harwood rumbled for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then broke a 51-yard touchdown run to the outside and followed that with a two-point conversion rush to seal it in the fourth.

“We were trying to set that play up the whole game and finally the blocking was perfect on it,” Harwood said about that long touchdown run.





▪ Catholic Memorial’s offensive line is loaded. Up front, the Knights started senior captain Timothy Bruen (6-6, 300), senior Austin McCarthy (6-0, 260), senior Aaron Carrington (5-10, 265), junior James Mullin (6-3, 290), and junior Brandon Sullivan (6-3, 285), with sophomore tight end JD Rayner (6-5, 250) playing a key role on the edge.

Those road graders set up Jones and Harwood with key blocks, often executing sophisticated schemes when the Knights went to their double wing formation.

“[The double wing] wears on you more than other offenses, because it’s a physical thing, and it gets tough on you in the fourth quarter,” said CM coach John DiBiaso. “And we’ve got two great backs who both came up big today.”

▪ Joenel Aguero proved he just might be the best player in the state. The Georgia-bound safety and wide receiver made an impact in all three phases and scored both touchdowns for Prep.

Aguero (5 receptions, 25 yards) caught a 5-yard slant pass for a score in the first quarter, and returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown to make it a 14-14 game shortly before halftime. In the third quarter, he picked off CM quarterback JC Petrongolo and returned the ball to the 18-yard line, setting up Jackson Selby’s 40-yard field goal that gave Prep a 17-14 lead.

Aguero flew to the ball from his high safety position and did his best to limit the Knights rushing attack.

“We all played our hearts out and gave what we could give,” said Aguero. “It’s only up from here. We played the best team in the state. All we can do now is get better, because we will be in the [D1] Super Bowl this year. I know that for sure.”

▪ With three starters out due to injury, the Knights showcased their depth. Notre Dame-bound senior Boubacar Traore was inactive, along with senior defensive back and captain David Afogho, and senior wide receiver Mervens Amazan.

Catholic Memorial wide receiver Jaedn Skeete (2), attempts to break away from several St. John's Prep would-be tacklers, during Saturday's 28-17 victory in West Roxbury. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In their absence, BC commit Jaedn Skeete (3 receptions, 70 yards) made a couple of fabulous plays, including a diving one-handed grab that went for 33 yards and set up Harwood’s first touchdown run in the second quarter. Defensively, the Knights got clutch performances from junior Will Claude and senior captain Brady McGowan, the younger brother of BC linebacker Owen McGowan.

Advertisement

▪ CM senior defensive back Max Tucker showed why he is an elite prospect. The Akron-bound senior covered Rutgers-bound senior wide receiver Jesse Ofurie without safety help all afternoon. Prep declined to throw towards Tucker throughout most of the game and Ofurie was held without a catch on three targets.

Junior Eric Perkins stepped up in the absence of Afogho, and did an excellent job in single coverage on Eagles junior wideout Stephon Patrick, coming away with an interception on one deep pass to end the first half.

Jaedn Skeete's one-handed grab went for a 33-yard gain in the second quarter that set up Carson Harwood's first of two rushing touchdowns in Saturday's 28-17 win over St. John's Prep. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe



