How two high school golfers are using their passion for the game to help others

At St. John’s Prep, Ian Rourke planned a fund-raiser for his team’s Catholic Conference match against St. John’s Shrewsbury this past week to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

Medway senior Colin Roberts orchestrated a donation of golf equipment to Golf For All , which is dedicated to bringing the game to those individuals with physical and mental challenges.

Roberts and Rourke took their passion for the game and went to work to advance causes they care about. Golf tied the two together in their philanthropic endeavors.

Rourke organized the event in support of Tanya Manning, the mother of Prep junior cocaptain Terry Manning, diagnosed less than a year ago but who recently beat cancer. His effort was linked to the Tough Warrior Princesses foundation, which supported Mrs. Manning in her battle.

“I wanted to embrace the opportunity that we had to raise money for breast cancer awareness and I wanted to give back to people that need it,” Rourke said.

He created a fund-raising structure for Thursday’s match at Kernwood Country Club, with levels based on the score on each hole.

“I set up a system with a maximum of $50 on the team for donations . . . if you make a bogey, donate $2, if you make a birdie donate 10, and if you get a par donate 5,” said Rourke. “At the end of the day everyone decided to donate $50.”

Terry Manning was floored by the size and scale of the event.

“It really made me realize that I have a lot of support among my own teammates, some gave me rides in the morning when my mom was going through surgery . . . doing all the little things that matter,” said Manning.

“Watching everybody come together and support the cause and the foundation that Mom went through . . . it just made me happy.”

Tanya Manning, in attendance, was moved by the amount of support from both teams (St. John’s Shrewsbury matched the donations).

“She was really appreciative of [Rourke] finding the organization and setting everything up,” said Terry Manning. “She was happy, and I could see it when I talked to him afterwards.”

Added Rourke, “Whenever she watches her son play golf she is stressed, today she seemed stress-less because we were playing for something more than that.”

Prep coach Brian Jasiak was impressed with Rourke taking the initiative.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years and have never seen an effort this strong,” he said. “It’s just really cool to see the initiative.”

To date, more than $4,000 has been raised, and Jasiak is confident the number will grow.

“It wasn’t about winning the match, it was about helping others,” said Terry Manning.

Roberts turned to golf for his Eagle Scout service project.

“Golf is not the most accessible game in the world because of how expensive it is and how exclusive it’s been for a long time,” said Roberts, a four-year varsity player and two-year captain who started playing the game at a young age.

“For the organization to be going out of their way to help people that normally wouldn’t be able to golf for free and experience a game that can be so mentally rewarding, I thought it was fascinating.”

On two dates in May, Roberts collected 546 clubs, more than 30 bags, and other equipment such as pushcarts and gloves.

Fred Corcoran, executive director and one of the founders of Golf For All, said that the influx of equipment will help the organization have a farther-reaching effect.

“Colin’s effort enables us to reach out to more people, to people who have never played golf before who thought golf was beyond their capabilities,” he said. “We can provide them with the equipment to keep them coming back on a regular basis.”

There has been a tangible impact of Colin’s project — Golf For All is growing in the Medway area.

“We hear from the people in the group homes and the veterans . . . we are getting letters of gratitude and e-mails of thank you,” said Corcoran. “We started off with about a handful of golfers and now just in our autism program alone, we’re up to 45 people per week.”

Thanks to the tireless work of Colin Roberts (right), Drew Corcoran and the Golf For All foundation were able to provide equipment to those less fortunate. COURTESY PHOTO

Chip shots

▪ In its regular-season finale Tuesday, Mansfield beat unbeaten Oliver Ames, 158-162, at Norton Country Club to secure a share of the Hockomock League title.

“In our last group we had Nate McClean shoot a 37, which sealed the deal for the match,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said. “He was 4 over after the fourth hole, and he went 3 under the rest of the way to close it out for us.”

On the ninth hole, Devon Sanders holed out from 100 yards for eagle for the Hornets (9-5).

“No one expected us to win the Hockomock League this year . . . it’s a big deal and I’m pumping the kids up,” said Hall. Mansfield will compete in Monday’s D1 South qualifier at Easton Country Club.

▪ Weston, a perennial contender in Division 3, handed Triton (18-1) its first loss, 182-168, at Weston Golf Club Tuesday. The Wildcats (9-4) were led by freshman Will Goldstein, who compiled 32 Stableford points.

“[Triton was] a formidable opponent, they are a really strong team,” said Weston coach Mary O’Brien. “It was really good for my players to have that level of competition.”

O’Brien’s approach differs from others; she does not always opt to play her top eight every match.

“I think that depth and getting my players reps in matches is more important,” she said. “I really try to match my team to the opponent that we’re playing, so that my less-experienced players get the feeling of competing.”

Weston beat Needham, 94-84, in its next match before losing to Dual County rival Concord-Carlisle, 23-17, in the regular-season finale.

▪ The lineup for Monday’s sectional qualifiers: D1 North (Peabody Meadows GC, 10 a.m.); D1 South (Easton CC, 9 a.m.); D1 Central (Heritage CC); D1 West (Franconia GC, 10 a.m.); D3 South (Foxborough CC); D3 West (Country Club of Wilbraham).

▪ The lineup for Tuesday’s sectional qualifiers: D2 North (Robert T. Lynch Municipal GC); D2 South (Easton CC); D2 Central (Maplegate CC); D2 West (The Ranch GC); D3 North (Black Swan CC); D3 Central (Blissful Meadows GC).

▪ Medalist Justin Peters (73) led Bridgewater-Raynham to the Southeast Conference tournament title Friday at Fall River Country Club.

