Noah Vonleh earns roster spot with Celtics

The Celtics wanted to fortify their frontcourt after trading backup center Daniel Theis to the Pacers in July, and the need was exacerbated by forward Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending ACL tear and center Robert Williams’s knee surgery that will likely sideline him for about two more months.

The 27-year-old Haverhill native, who was selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2014 draft by the Hornets, agreed to a one-year deal with Boston in August in large part because of the opportunity to secure a roster spot.

Veteran forward Noah Vonleh has been chosen for the Celtics’ final roster, a league source confirmed Saturday.

Vonleh played professionally in China last season and had an impactful training camp for the Celtics, including his 14-point, 13-rebound performance against the Hornets last week.

The Celtics are expected to deploy smaller lineups frequently while Williams is sidelined, but Vonleh could provide some support on the glass. The Celtics surrendered 22 offensive rebounds in their preseason loss to the Raptors in Montréal on Friday.

Boston still has one empty regular roster spot, and veteran forwards Jake Layman and Justin Jackson are believed to be the leading candidates to secure it. But the team could also be monitoring other roster cuts around the league.

