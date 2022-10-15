Opening night offered a window into Jim Montgomery’s view on the Bruins’ attack, particularly from David Pastrnak

The last six-plus seasons, including Wednesday night’s season opener against the Capitals, Pastrnak’s 216 goals ranked him No. 5 among the game’s best marksmen. (Toronto’s Auston Matthews was on top with 260.) Only five NHLers in that same span, beginning in October 2016, landed more than Pastrnak’s 1,516 shots. No surprise, Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (1,840) led the hit parade.

“If I can get 88 in the middle of the ice, 20 feet from the goalie,” mused Jim Montgomery, “I’m going to take that every time.”

It’s not news that David Pastrnak likes to shoot as much as his arms and legs allow, so it’s equally unsurprising that his new coach wants the elite Czech winger this season to pick up right where he left off.

Advertisement

Pastrnak opened the season with six shots on net in the Bruins’ convincing 5-2 win over the Capitals. His fourth of the first period, a snapping wrister as he curled toward the slot from near the right half wall, delivered his 241st regular-season goal and a 2-0 lead, a margin that the Capitals never were able to cover.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The orders from Montgomery to Pastrnak will be shoot, shoot, and shoot some more, much like they were for all of Bruce Cassidy’s tenure as bench boss. Yet, based on the small sample size of Pastrnak’s shot selection on opening night, his face may not just be showing up in all the old familiar places.

Particularly on the power play, Pastrnak has all but taken out a copyright on delivering his searing one-time slappers from the left wing circle. Patrice Bergeron, as the PP bumper, has been a key facilitator, along with Brad Marchand, usually dealing from the right corner of the half wall. Last year, as he saw increased reps in man-up situations, Charlie McAvoy fired his sharp diagonal feeds to Pastrnak from the right point.

Advertisement

Based on opening night, and how he’s talked since the start of training camp, it appears Montgomery prefers more motion and less predictability from Pastrnak in the attack zone. That should only help Pastrnak. He can shoot from anywhere, including the concourse pizza stand, even if those on-time blazers around the dot in the left wing circle have become Pasta’s trademark.

“Nothing planned,” a smiling Pastrnak said after the win in Washington, in which he relied all but exclusively on wristers and snappers. “I still have a slapshot.”

One of Pastrnak’s attempts vs. the Capitals came right from that sweet spot designated by Montgomery. As three of his teammates collapsed toward the Capitals net with the Bruins holding a 3-1 lead, Pastrnak whirled into the slot area and snapped off a wrister about 20 feet from goalie Darcy Kuemper.

“Take that every time,” said Montgomery.

A fraction of a second after Pastrnak released it, the puck was headed the wrong way, deflected in the slot by Conor Sheary. Defenseman Mike Reilly had gambled on the play, in part to create a back-door option and open up space for Pastrnak, and was caught down low as Sheary raced up ice and finished off a pass from Nic Dowd to cut the Bruins lead to 3-2.

In that case, the risk-reward equation turned out wrong for the Bruins. Keep in mind, though, that they were working with a two-goal lead. Montgomery felt the situation made it worth the risk. Reilly was pressing, opting not to hang near the blue line as insurance in case the play went wrong. If not for his rush, and if the Washington defense never collapses, perhaps the play never opens up.

Advertisement

“It’s up to him to make sure that he gets the puck through, makes the back-door play, whatever,” said Montgomery, noting the factors that were at play as Pastrnak approached the net. “Like he did four other times in that game, right?”

Montgomery, in reviewing it, was reminded that Pastrnak’s goal came from nearly the same spot. The approach to the shooting lane may have come from the other wing, but the release spot was nearly identical.

Those searing slappers make for great video highlights, but it sounds as if Montgomery has a new look intended for his No. 1 rainmaker. Shooting from the middle of the ice diminishes a shooter’s angle and should allow a better chance to score. More net.

In basketball, the layup is a higher percentage shot than the jumper off the wing.

“Now, you like to have balance on the ice,” added Montgomery, referencing how Reilly, if he hadn’t gambled, would have been back to aid partner Connor Clifton as Sheary and Dowd raced down the track. “But if you’re going to have people in, you’re going to cause confusion and chaos to the defensive scheme of the other team.”

If Reilly hadn’t made his move to attack, said Montgomery, then he doubts Pastrnak’s chance ever would have developed.

Advertisement

“If we’re defending, then we’re in a better situation,” he said, “but I don’t think we have that chance to score. I’m going to take that with the puck on 88′s stick, every day.”

The Coyotes were in town Saturday night for game No. 2 of 82, and it will be maybe 15-20 games before clear patterns in Montgomery’s attack plan become evident.

Pastrnak, especially on the power play, no doubt will be eager to pull back that stick and hammer those shots that have helped put him on a path to becoming the club’s first $10-million-a-year performer.

Pasta hasn’t changed his spots. He is money from the circle. But at Montgomery’s urgings, as part of the coach’s desire for motion and chaos, No. 88 will be using more of the ice and a different array of shots.

New coaches bring new approaches, and it looks like Montgomery has even bigger, broader ideas for one of the game’s most feared shooters.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.