Patriots

Patriots’ Nelson Agholor, Jonathan Jones out Sunday; Mac Jones still questionable

By Globe staff reportsUpdated October 15, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Nelson Agholor was ruled out ahead of Sunday's trip to Cleveland.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Patriots will be without wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones in Cleveland on Sunday after both were ruled out early Saturday afternoon.

Agholor had been limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury, as had Jones with an ankle issue. Notably, quarterback Mac Jones was not ruled out and remains questionable on the injury report, leaving his status still up in the air for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The second-year signal caller has missed the last two games after suffering a high ankle sprain in a Week 3 loss to the Ravens. Jones has participated to a very limited extent in practice, but Bill Belichick has provided little update on the quarterback’s condition.

