Bruins forward Pavel Zacha learns the key to playing with his Czech linemates is to get open

In his six seasons with the Devils, the well-rounded forward had no Czech teammates. He was the only one on the roster. Now he’s become part of one of the more powerful trios in the league with countrymen David Krejci and David Pastrnak .

That’s Czech for “get open.” It’s a phrase Pavel Zacha is hearing and repeating more than ever these days.

“I’m getting used to playing with them,” said Zacha, who speaks Czech with his Bruins linemates before the faceoffs, but English with defensemen (save for Jakub Zboril). “They’re making a lot of good plays for me. They’ve played together a couple more times, but I’m enjoying every shift. They’ll find me if I work hard without the puck.”

Zacha, who set career highs in points (36) and goals (17) the last two seasons, is looking to score more in Boston. Sometimes, all he’ll need to do to finish a play is otevře se (pronounced “oh-tev-zhe seh”), receive a pretty pass, and fire the puck. If he does that enough, the Bruins will need to give him a raise on the one-year, $3.5 million deal he signed last summer after being traded here for Erik Haula. The Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak has no commonly used nickname in the Bruins’ locker room. Coach Jim Montgomery calls them “the Czechs.” Monikers floating around like “Czeching Line” and “Czech Mix” may be a tad obvious, if still effective.

“We’re still working on it,” Zacha said.

Zacha recorded an assist in Wednesday’s season opener at Washington, while Pastrnak (1-3–4) and Krejci (1-2–3) went off. Krejci, 36 and playing his first NHL game since June 2021, looked like he was a few years younger.

“It’s so impressive how he can slow the game down,” Zacha said of Krejci. “The way he thinks the game is a little different than everyone else.”

Trent Frederic makes season debut

With Jake DeBrusk (hand/wrist) injured, Trent Frederic drew in for his season debut, skating to the left of center Charlie Coyle and right wing A.J. Greer. That bumped Craig Smith to the de-facto second line with Taylor Hall and Patrice Bergeron.

Frederic acknowledged he was playing too conservatively in the preseason, which kept his mistakes few but muted his game overall.

“I just told him to hunt and hit,” Montgomery said. “Go hunting out there. That kind of mind-set gets you on your toes and gets your feet moving, and usually you impact the game.”

Montgomery doesn’t want another young player, Jack Studnicka, sitting too long. He noted the Bruins are soon to play their first three-in-four run of the year (Monday against Florida, Tuesday at Ottawa, Thursday against Anaheim). Studnicka is likely to dress in that stretch.

Jakub Zboril takes a spot on the left side

Playing Zboril on his natural side — he began Saturday to the left of Mike Reilly — could help him create more offense.

Coaches prefer left-shooting defensemen playing the left side, and vice versa, because the puck arrives more often on their forehand. That allows for quicker decision-making and puck movement. There is no need to transfer the puck from backhand to forehand.

“For transition hockey, breakouts and neutral-zone counters, when you’re on your strong side, your eyes immediately look north,” Montgomery said. “When you’re on your off side, because of the way you have to receive the puck, your right shoulder is looking north and your eyes are looking to the middle of the ice.”

Montgomery is a believer that Reilly’s experience (330 games in eight seasons entering Saturday) and mobility will help him.

“He’s very mobile and with his feet he can open up [his hips] really well,” Montgomery said. “That allows him to get looking north a lot quicker.”

Meaningful souvenir

Montgomery isn’t much for memorabilia — all his jerseys from his pro hockey career sit in a box at home in St. Louis — but he was honored that Bergeron gave him the game puck after Wednesday’s season-opening win. He noted that Zboril (first game since ACL surgery), Jakub Lauko (NHL debut) and netminder Linus Ullmark could have been recipients. “The fact they made me feel a part of it right away,” Montgomery said, “meant a lot to me.” … The Coyotes came in 3-14-1 all-time in Boston. Their last win on Causeway Street was on March 5, 2009. When the Bruins visit 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Dec. 9, the Coyotes will be playing their fifth home game in their first 25 … Boston University product Clayton Keller, who missed seven months after completely breaking his femur last March 30, was back in Arizona’s lineup … Defenseman Jakob Chychrun, the Yotes’ top trade target, is nearing a return from wrist surgery. Ottawa and Toronto are reportedly interested in Chychrun, who earned a handful of Norris Trophy votes after an 18-goal, 41-point season in 2021 … Nick Ritchie, let go by the Bruins in 2021, entered with 12 goals in 25 games as a Coyote. He had his team’s lone pair of strikes Thursday at Pittsburgh.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.