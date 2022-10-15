Plymouth North’s Macey Shriner shines in girls’ varsity 5K at 61st Catholic Memorial Invitational cross-country meet

“During the last stretch, it seemed like the stretch got longer and longer as I ran,” Shriner said. “But as I was coming to the finish line I knew I won and it was a great feeling. I had a lot of adrenaline.”

Shriner accelerated through the final stretch of the course, finishing 11 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Peabody’s Sarah DiVasta (19:40.40).

Macey Shriner is only a sophomore, but the Plymouth North cross-country runner showed experience and resolve as she rolled to a first-place finish in the girls’ varsity race at the 61st Annual Catholic Memorial Invitational, completing the 3.1-mile layout at Franklin Park in 19 minutes, 29.52 seconds Saturday morning.

Shriner had some familiarity with the historic course — she ran a 3K at the venue when she was in middle school — but hadn’t run it since. Shriner pushed up Bear Cage Hill, a steep incline positioned a mile-and-a-half into the course, before making her way down the hill to the finish line.

“It definitely gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season,” Shriner added.

Needham placed four runners in the top 20 of the girls’ varsity race — Greta Hammer, fifth (19:24.52); Taylor Partridge, eighth (20:24.82); Rose Halford, 15th (20:55.08), and Eva Adam, 17th (21:01.56) — to take home the team victory.

Uxbridge senior Aidan Ross cruised to victory in the Red Race in 15:32.59, which was the fastest effort submitted in both boys’ races and was eight seconds off the meet record (15:24) set by Abdirizak Mohamud of English High in 1997.

“I don’t really back off any invitational during the regular season,” Ross said. “I just try to go in here and see if I can get wins in the middle of training and get ready for the championship season.”

Ross finished 45 seconds ahead of the next-best finisher, North Andover senior Ryan Connolly (16:17.88).

Connolly helped the Scarlet Knights secure a third-place finish in the Red Race, and the top score among Massachusetts teams.

“I know Aidan Ross is really talented and I knew coming in he was going to be top favorite . . . I just wanted to play my cards right and not go too fast with him,” Connolly said. “It gives me a lot of confidence to know I’m still one of the top in the state.”

Peabody’s Logan Tracia posted a 17:03.94 to take first place in the Silver Race and lead the Tanners to the win.

“It felt really controlled,” Tracia said. “It was the first bigger race of the year so it’s really exciting to get out here.”