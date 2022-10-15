Robert Kraft marries Dana Blumberg in surprise wedding with star-studded guest list featuring Tom Brady, Elton John

Among the 250 people in attendance were several Patriots players of past and present, including Tom Brady. Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen, however, wasn’t spotted amid rumors the couple hired divorce lawyers.

The wedding was actually a surprise event, according to the Post. Kraft and Blumberg invited roughly 250 people to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in Tribeca.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday night, the New York Post reports.

Ty Law, Vince Wilfork, Randy Moss, Richard Seymour, and Drew Bledsoe were among the former players pictured at the wedding.

Current Patriots players Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, and David Andrews, plus linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and wide receivers coach Troy Brown were also in attendance. If coach Bill Belichick was in attendance, he wasn’t pictured.

Elton John reportedly performed at the event as a gift to Kraft and Blumberg.

The famed musician helped spark the wedding, according to the New York Post, telling the couple while backstage at one of his July concerts at Gillette Stadium that he’d perform.

John reportedly played for an hour. Ed Sheeran and rapper Meek Mill also performed.

Other notable guests included Jon Bon Jovi, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Kenny Chesney, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, and Kraft’s sons, including Jonathan.

Kraft, 81, and Blumberg, 47, began dating in 2019 and Tommy Hilfiger announced their engagement in March. Kraft was married to Myra Kraft for 48 years before her death from ovarian cancer in 2011.