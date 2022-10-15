Tennessee builds big lead early, needs last-second field goal to beat Alabama

As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to join the party as the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1).

Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After 15 years of being a rival to Alabama in name only, Tennessee snapped a humbling losing streak, stamped itself a championship contender, and celebrated in spectacular fashion.

Fireworks went off over Neyland Stadium and it glowed orange as the song “Dixieland Delight” by the band Alabama — a Crimson Tide favorite — blared over the stadium speakers.

Advertisement

And it didn’t take long for the goal posts to go down.

“This is college football at its absolute best,” Volunteers coach Josh Heupel said.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Hendon Hooker drove the Volunteers 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner. Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.

Hooker has thrown a touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games, tying Heath Shuler’s school record (1992-94). He also threw an interception in the third quarter, his first in 260 passes.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.

Hyatt’s fifth TD catch tied it at 49 with 3:26 left in the fourth.

Young drove the Tide into the Tennessee territory in the final minute, but Alabama stalled at the 33 with three straight incomplete passes. Will Reichard’s 50-yard field goal attempt for the lead was wide way right.

With only 21 seconds left, overtime seemed likely, but Hooker wasn’t done and did the Heisman Trophy winner one better.

Advertisement

Hooker completed two passes for 45 yards, the second a 27-yard strike to Bru McCoy that gave Tennessee a chance for a makeable field goal — and McGrath came through to give the Volunteers its biggest victory in years.

Tennessee had not beaten a top-10 teams since 2006 against Georgia. That was also the last time the Volunteers beat Alabama.

A season later Nick Saban became Alabama’s coach. As the Tide has become college football’s greatest dynasty with six national titles, Tennessee has burned through coaches and been mired mediocrity.

Now, in his second season in Knoxville, Heupel has Tennessee looking like a legitimate national title contender behind a transfer quarterback from Virginia Tech.

A week after Alabama held Texas A&M out of the end zone on the last play of the game to dodge an upset, the Tide went down.

The Tide also had 17 penalties for 130 yards, the most during the Saban era, according to ESPN.

Tennessee’s up-tempo offense jumped out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led, 28-20, at halftime. All four touchdown drives took less than two minutes.

Young threw for 205 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while Hooker had 166 yards and two scores. Young wasn’t sacked, but was knocked down five times in the half.

Alabama fumbled Tennessee’s only punt. The Volunteers recovered and scored four plays later.